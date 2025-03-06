International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich Announces 2025 Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich is pleased to announce the opening of its application period for the 2025 competition. This pioneering online vocal competition welcomes singers of all ages and skill levels, offering a unique platform to showcase talent and advance careers. The application deadline is April 15th, 2025.

This year's competition features a substantial prize pool of $76,000. This includes a first-place prize of $1,000 and a range of scholarships designed to support comprehensive career development:

Five full scholarships: One year of weekly voice lessons (total value: $47,000)

Three scholarships: Workshops focused on mental and physical performance preparation (total value: $10,800)

Three scholarships: Career coaching encompassing the business of singing, financial management, and marketing (total value: $9,000)

Beyond the financial awards, participants will gain significant exposure through:

Extensive media coverage: Partnerships with major news outlets including FOX News, ABC News, CBS News, MSNBC, and E! News.

Performance opportunities: The competition actively facilitates performance opportunities for participants.

Online presence promotion: The competition will actively promote the online presence of its participants.

The competition is named for acclaimed baritone Boris Martinovich, a New York City native who honed his exceptional talent at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music under the tutelage of renowned voice teacher Armen Boyjian. Mr. Martinovich's illustrious career, marked by performances at the San Francisco Opera, Washington Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Carnegie Hall, La Scala, the Paris Opera, Vienna State Opera, and many other leading opera houses worldwide, stands as a testament to his dedication and artistry. His early success, including a debut at Avery Fischer Hall in Lincoln Center while still a Juilliard student, propelled him to international recognition. His subsequent career highlights include roles in major opera houses across Europe and the USA, numerous recordings, and collaborations with renowned artists such as Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Mirela Freni, Leontyne Price and Montserrat Caballé. He has also received prestigious awards such as the Grand Prix Académie Charles Cros. In addition to his performing career, Mr. Martinovich is a highly sought-after voice teacher, conducting masterclasses globally. Along with his wife, bestselling author and voice teacher Diana Elizabeth Martinovich, he co-authored The Art of Bel Canto: Where Science and Spirit Meet, a book that reflects their combined expertise in vocal technique and artistry.

The competition's mission is to connect talented singers with artists, managers, agents, and universities worldwide, providing essential career development, audition opportunities, and fostering the global growth of opera. It employs innovative digital practices to enhance accessibility and reach a wider audience.

The International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for singers of all backgrounds and experience levels. Complete competition details, including rules and application procedures, are available at https://www.boris-martinovich.org

