International City Theatre Awarded 2 Arts Education Grants By California Arts Council

International City Theatre's arts education programming is the grateful recipient of $34,200 in grant monies from the California Arts Council, with an $18,000 Artists in School award earmarked for ICT's Performing Arts Classroom Teaching program (PACT) and $16,200 in Youth Arts Action funds designated for the company's Summer Youth Conservatory.



ICT's PACT program sends artist-educators into Long Beach elementary schools to provide performing arts education and foster an early appreciation for the arts. In this 3-week program, ICT provides study guides and technical knowledge in combination with hands-on learning and theater exercises to enhance creativity and increase literacy and language skills. Students have the opportunity to act, write a play and perform with their classmates, boosting confidence and self-esteem. On average, ICT makes 480 classroom visits to third grade annually.



ICT's annual Summer Youth Conservatory is a great way for kids aged 7-15 to learn more about theater. The 4-week-long program features instruction in acting, music, dance and playwriting taught by industry professionals, culminating in a special presentation for parents and friends.



The ICT awards were featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council of more than 1,500 grants awarded to nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state for their work in support of the agency's mission to strengthen arts, culture and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. The investment of nearly $30 million marks a more than $5 million increase over the previous fiscal year, and the largest in California Arts Council history.



Recognized by Long Beach as the City's resident professional theater company, International City Theatre is the recipient of over 400 awards, including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's prestigious Margaret Harford Award for "Sustained Excellence" and the LADCC's 2016 Polly Warfield Award for an "Excellent Season." In addition to its professional theater productions, ICT offers six community and educational outreach programs each year. The company's commitment to the community also includes ongoing collaborations with Long Beach's African American community and other groups and organizations. Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe called ICT "a cultural treasure."



The California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. It supports local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, initiatives, and services. The California Arts Council envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts. Members of the California Arts Council include: Chair Nashormeh Lindo, Vice Chair Jaime Galli, Larry Baza, Lilia Gonzales Chavez, Jodie Evans, Kathleen Gallegos, Stanlee Gatti, Donn K. Harris, Alex Israel, Consuelo Montoya, and Jonathan Moscone. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You