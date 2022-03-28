Inaugural Ivy Comedians Night to Take Place in April At The Cantiki

Yale in Hollywood will present the inaugural Ivy Comedians Night to take place on Sunday April 3 at 5 pm at the Cantiki at 1300 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

The Ivy Comedians Night was started by Quentin Lee and Craig Appelbaum to celebrate up-and-coming stand-up comedians having graduated from the Ivy League and other respected schools. Making laughs for the inaugural event (Top Left clockwise to Bottom Left) are: Columbia's Gini Sikes, Yale's Carter Helschien, Goldsmith's intersex comedian 7g, Penn's Craig Appelbaum, Yale's Michelle McGregor and Harvard's Ben Kawaller.

"After two years of COVID lockdown, it's time to have a good time and laugh out loud with some talented comedians from our community." said Quentin Lee, social chair of Yale in Hollywood, a non-profit volunteer organization, founded by Kevin Winston, to connect Yale alums and students to the media industry in Hollywood and beyond.

There will be happy hour drinks and free comedy! The Cantiki is a new cocktail bar located in Glendale at 1300 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91204. For more information, call 818 696-2056.

