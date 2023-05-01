Holocaust Museum LA to Present THE AMERICAN WAY, A Book Talk Featuring Story Of Real-Life Superheroes

Holocaust Museum LA will present "The American Way," a book talk with authors Bonnie Siegler and Helene Stapinski moderated by entertainment personality and television host Melissa Rivers, Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum.

"The American Way" is the thrilling real-life adventure of Siegler's grandfather and how the head of DC comics rescued his family in Berlin as they fled the Nazis. Famous characters appear throughout the book, including Oscar-winning director Billy Wilder, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. The New York Times cited "The American Way's" "gripping, intertwined stories."

Books will be available for purchase, provided by Chevalier's Books; and a signing will follow the book talk. To get the book in advance, go to https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-american-way-a-true-story-of-nazi-escape-superman-and-marilyn-monroe-bonnie-siegler/18751580?ean=9781982171667.

More information can be found at https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/the-american-way.