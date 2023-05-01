Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holocaust Museum LA to Present THE AMERICAN WAY, A Book Talk Featuring Story Of Real-Life Superheroes

"The American Way" is the thrilling real-life adventure of Siegler's grandfather and how the head of DC comics rescued his family in Berlin as they fled the Nazis.

May. 01, 2023  

Holocaust Museum LA will present "The American Way," a book talk with authors Bonnie Siegler and Helene Stapinski moderated by entertainment personality and television host Melissa Rivers, Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum.

"The American Way" is the thrilling real-life adventure of Siegler's grandfather and how the head of DC comics rescued his family in Berlin as they fled the Nazis. Famous characters appear throughout the book, including Oscar-winning director Billy Wilder, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. The New York Times cited "The American Way's" "gripping, intertwined stories."

Books will be available for purchase, provided by Chevalier's Books; and a signing will follow the book talk. To get the book in advance, go to https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-american-way-a-true-story-of-nazi-escape-superman-and-marilyn-monroe-bonnie-siegler/18751580?ean=9781982171667.

More information can be found at https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/the-american-way.



