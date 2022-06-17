Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival Names Arsenio Hall as Host for 2022 Festival

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced that celebrated comedian Arsenio Hall has been named this year's host for the annual Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival), presented by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl, June 25-26, 2022. Hall is an actor, talk-show host, producer and writer who is also an avid fan of jazz.

An artistically exciting and eclectic line-up of performers have been confirmed to appear, including late-night sensations The Roots, fan favorites Tower of Power, beloved jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, jazz drummer and producer extraordinaire Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, guitar virtuoso Cory Wong, jazz trumpeter, composer and producer Chief aTunde Adjuah, Lean on Me: JosÃ© James Celebrates Bill Withers, chanteuse Veronica Swift, bluesman Fantastic Negrito, veteran vocalist Carmen Lundy, jazz pianist and composer Gerald Clayton, pianist and saxophonist Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, jazz saxophonist extraordinaire Azar Lawrence with the Azar Lawrence Experience, the Latin rhythms of Jungle Fire, The Lao Tizer Band, the LA County High School for the Arts Jazz and the LAUSD/Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band.

For more information on the 2022 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, please visit here.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is produced in association with the Los Angeles Philharmonic by FestivalWest, Inc.