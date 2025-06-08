Hollywood Bowl 2025 Opens Season with AN EVENING WITH HUGH JACKMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LA Phil opened its 2025 Hollywood Bowl season on June 7, 2025, with “An Evening with Hugh Jackman.” The Broadway and Hollywood star sang favorites from The Greatest Showman, The Boy from Oz, The Music Man and more alongside Thomas Wilkins, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and musicians of YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles).

Other noted guests included Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Los Angeles County CEO Fesia Davenport, LA City Councilmember (Fourth District) Nithya V. Raman, Director of LA County Parks Norma Garcia and former Speaker of the California State Assembly Anthony Rendon; co-chairs Lisa Field, Robyn Field & Anthony O’Carroll, Monique & Jonathan Kagan, and Barbara & Jay Rasulo; Hollywood Bowl Opening Night Co-chair and Kaiser Permanente CEO Gregory A. Adams and Kaiser Permanente Regional President (Southern California) Michelle Gaskill-Hames. Kaiser Permanente is the official partner in health and harmony of the LA Phil. With more than 10,000 guests in attendance, Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl raised more than $2.6 million to support the LA Phil and its Learning and community programs.

Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra opened the celebratory evening with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” and Prokofiev’s March in B-flat before transitioning into a suite from Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. After a short video about the YOLA program, musicians from the youth orchestra joined the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra to perform LA Phil Composer Fellowship Program alum Ethan Chaparro’s A Troupe’s Cadence, after which the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Wilkins closed the first half with a suite of music from X2: X-Men United.

After intermission, Jackman joined Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for an evening of hits from his most memorable roles, interspersed with covers of classics by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Peter Allen and Frank Sinatra. Eighteen YOLA musicians joined in for “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

The Hollywood Bowl 2025 season runs through Sunday, September 28, 2025 and tickets are on sale now.

