Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: PLAY BY EAR
The event will take place on December 4th from 6-8pm on the Bendix Building rooftop.
Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fourth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons at the historic Bendix Building in Downtown Los Angeles. Play by Ear is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on December 4th from 6-8pm on the Bendix Building rooftop.
Weaving together performances, exchanging ideas, sharing food and experiencing the warmth of gathering, Play by Ear is a participatory evening that unfolds stories and songs about how we might envision a future together.
The last salon of the year features:
Tlayuda! Serving tlayudas for dinner with hibiscus tea and margaritas. The classic supreme tlayuda includes tasajo, cecina, chorizo and Oaxaca cheese, along with lettuce, tomato, onion and sliced avocado.
Five Skins, Jessica Emmanuel, Kamyi Lee, and Weaver: A collaboration between classical music, HDD's spectacular dancer and choreographer, our long-time collaborating creative technologist & projection artist, and an upscale sewing innovator in the hand craft arts.
Special guests El Haru Kuroi, an East LA trio, whose music not only is a representation of their cultural upbringing but also captures their individual style with a reminiscence of Mexican, South American, African, and American Jazz elements, will open the salon!
