HOLDING COURT Opens at Hudson Guild Theatre

Court is a young woman who seems to have had every advantage: A loving, supportive family; A top-flight education. Yet, she's troubled. She's afflicted by shame and guilt because of failure to live up to her own expectations. A messy love life and self-destructive coping strategies like petty lies contribute to her emotional burdens. She runs through a gamut of therapists without doing the work that it takes to benefit from treatment until she encounters one particular practitioner who sees through her mechanisms and connects with her.

Court understands that to achieve health, she has to become the hero of her own story. Can she forgive herself for all the stumbles she's made on her life path? One extraordinary day, she finds herself in a situation of deadly danger. She must now become a hero for real, and damn fast, or someone will die. Will Court rise to the occasion?

Holding Court is written, directed and performed by Courtney Scheuerman. The recipient of a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies in UC Berkeley, her stage credits include roles ranging from Shakespeare to Neil Simon. She has appeared memorably in films (Haunted Boat, Zburbs, and more) and on television (Nickelodeon's Life Humungous). Additionally, she is a stand-up comedian who has toured all over the world, including several tours for our troops. Her TV appearances as a comic include Last Call with Carson Daily, Comedy on Wry, Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central, and more. She continues to tour nationwide as a comedian.

Holding Court is the story of a Hero's Journey, depicted for this moment in the 21st Century.

A note about Covid-19 safety protocols: In accordance with L.A. County regulations, all audience members must wear a mask. Additionally, they must present evidence of vaccination (card or digital), or a negative test.

WHAT: Holding Court. A new show.

WHO: Written, directed, produced and performed by Courtney Scheuerman.

WHERE: Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. Valet parking optional (fee charged).

WHEN: Previews Thursday, October 7. Opens Saturday, October 8, 2021, then plays October 9, 15 and 16. All performances at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: Preview $18. Regular performances $22.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://onstage411.com/holdingcourt

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes.