HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD & More Lead Los Angeles's May 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for May 2025.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Pantages Theatre - February 13, 2025 through June 22, 2025

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Hamilton

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall - April 23, 2025 through May 04, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Regency Girls

The Old Globe - April 02, 2025 through May 04, 2025

A raucous and daring new musical comedy from two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical), three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”). Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures. This world premiere production, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, the Globe’s Cabaret), is a riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

La Mirada Theatre - April 25, 2025 through May 18, 2025

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Princess and the Frog

Theatre West - February 15, 2025 through June 07, 2025

There’s plenty of laughs, adventure, songs, and interactive fun in this play. The Princess and the Frog is the classic musical story of a prince who cares only about himself. He learns a lesson when a fairy turns him into a frog. He’ll only become a prince again when a princess kisses him when he does a good deed.

Just Like Us

Los Angeles Theatre Center - April 10, 2025 through May 18, 2025

Latino Theater Company opens its 40th Anniversary Season with the professional West Coast premiere of a non-fiction play by Karen Zacarías, inspired by the bestselling book of the same name. Reporter Helen Thorpe follows the lives of four Latina girls in Denver who straddle two worlds: Clara and Elissa hold legal documents, while Yadira and Marisela do not. Against the odds, each finds her way into a good college, but the hurdles only mount from there. Student loans are not an option when you don’t have a Social Security number, and if your parents face deportation, your siblings may be moving into your dorm. This true coming-of-age story is more timely now than ever, posing difficult, yet essential questions about what makes us American.

Life of Pi

Ahmanson Theatre - May 07, 2025 through June 01, 2025

Life of Pi is an the epic tale of adventure. This Tony Award® and Olivier Award-winning hit is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal) and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. A truly remarkable story unfolds of hope, faith, and perseverance that speaks to every generation. Told through incomparable puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

