Group Rep Presents New Musical Revue L.A. NOW AND THEN

The Group Rep presents L.A. Now and Then, a brand new musical revue celebrating the City of Angels, its past and present, directed by Bruce Kimmel, with musical direction by Richard Allen, produced by Kathleen Delaney and Doug Haverty for the Group Rep.

A development workshop production of L.A. Now and Then was performed at the Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy in 2016. Since then, the show has been revised and honed for a full-on production at the Group Rep.

The current production of L.A. Now and Then at the Lonny Chapman Theatre features all new songs written by L.A. based composers and writers, with sketches, dances, a cast of 15 performers, and a live four-piece band, set against a backdrop of projections in a love letter to L.A. celebrating the city in a way that's never been experienced before.

Composers and writers include music and lyrics by Michele Brourman, Grant Geissman, Paul Gordon, Bruce Kimmel, Shelly Markham, Amanda McBroom, Wayne Moore, Adryan Russ, Richard M. Sherman, and The Sherman Brothers (Academy Award-winner Richard M. Sherman contributed his song, "The Whimsey Works," a touching and beautiful tribute to Walt Disney and his studio at the time when Mr. Sherman worked there with brother Robert.). Sketches and monologues are by Bill Fitzhugh, Doug Haverty, Bruce Kimmel, Bruce Vilanch and David Wechter.

Cast features the talents of Bita Arefnia, Lottie Arnold, Lisa Dyson, Harrison Fahn, Liz Grannis, Tim Hearl, Haruna Kajino, Marcel Licera, Danika Masi, Hisato Masuyama, Alariza Nevarez, Alec Reusch, Jeffrey Rockwell, Margaret Staedler and Tamir Yardenne.

The Band, led by Richard Allen, consists of Richard Allen and Cassie Nickols on Keyboards, Randy Landas on Bass, Ed Smith on Drums and Grant Geissman on Guitars and Banjo.

The Production Team includes Bruce Kimmel (Director), Kathleen Delaney (Assistant Director), Richard Allen (Musical Director), Lanny Meyers (Orchestrations), Cheryl Baxter (Choreographer), Tesshi Nakagawa and Pawena Sriha (Set Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design), Sammy Strittmatter (Sound Design), Tesshi Nakagawa and Doug Haverty (Projections), Bita Arefnia (Stage Manager), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Kristin Stancato (Online Marketing), and Kathleen Delaney and Doug Haverty (Producers).

While the musical review is about Los Angeles, the show will hit home no matter where you're from - cities may differ, the details may differ, but the shared experiences are universal.

L.A. Now and Then is a valentine to Los Angeles past and present. So, whether you're a native, a transplant, or a visitor, hop onboard for a wonderful ride through a most unique city.

Learn more at www.thegrouprep.com or by calling 818.763.5990.