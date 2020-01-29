Greg Louganis Named Grand Marshal Of 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival's Parade

GREG LOUGANIS, four-time Gold Medal Olympic Champion has been named Grand Marshal of the 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival's Parade, to be held in Garden Grove, CA on Saturday, May 23, 2020 as part of the Festival's FREE four-day Memorial Day Weekend celebration, May 22 - 25, 2020.



Christine Ball, President of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association, producers of the annual event, said: "It is my privilege to announce our Parade Grand Marshal for this year will be four-time Gold Medal Olympic Champion, Greg Louganis, the greatest diver in the world. We are honoring Greg Louganis in observance of the 36th Anniversary of his first two Gold Olympic Medals, which he won here in Los Angeles at the 1984 Olympics, while at the same time celebrating Greg's 60th Birthday, which is January 29th. Our theme for this year's Strawberry Festival will be 'Celebrating The Olympics.' Additional celebrity talent riding in the parade will be announced in the near future."



Greg Louganis said, "It is my great honor to be selected as Grand Marshal of the 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival's Parade. I am very grateful for my career and the opportunities I have been given and feel it's important to give back. The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association is a perfect example of a volunteer organization, which gives back to their community by raising monies at their annual Festivals, which is then awarded to deserving non-profits serving the citizens of Garden Grove. At the end of the day, that's what life is all about, giving back."



To learn more about the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, please visit https://strawberryfestival.org/.





