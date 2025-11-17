Gloria Molina Grand Park to Present NYELA 2026 Celebration Featuring Ruby Ibarra, BARDO, and Ceci Bastida

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gloria Molina Grand Park will present its 2026 NYELA celebration on December 31, embracing the theme “Power of One” with a free, five-hour event across six city blocks in Downtown Los Angeles.

Gates will open at 8 p.m., and attendees will experience live music on two stages, interactive art installations, community programming, and the park’s signature countdown-to-midnight projection show on City Hall. The evening will reflect the resilience Los Angeles has demonstrated over the past year and highlight the contributions of individuals who shape their communities.

The “Power of One” theme draws inspiration from the monarch butterfly, symbolizing migration, transformation, and generational courage. A3 Visual will produce the midnight projection show, which will include imagery of butterflies, shifting cityscapes, and vivid color sequences across the façade of City Hall. Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center, said, “Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELA reminds us that change doesn’t begin in crowds—it begins with one person, one act, one spark of courage. The ‘Power of One’ is about believing that each of us can shape the future we want to see.”

Performances throughout the evening will take place on the Countdown Stage and the Get Down Stage, powered by The Music Center. The Countdown Stage, hosted by DJ Gingee, will feature Ceci Bastida, BARDO, and a headlining performance by Ruby Ibarra, who recently won NPR’s 2025 Tiny Desk Concert contest. The Get Down Stage, presented by STARDUST, will include Detroit-born CLAX10, DJ and host Shaun Ross, ASHLEY YOUNNIÄ, and veteran DJ Wayne Williams leading the transition into the new year.

Additional programming will include installations, hands-on activities, and a Community Block with nonprofit partners such as East Wind Foundation, LA Commons, Mount of Angels, and One Grain of Sand Puppet Theater. Bloco Obini, a Los Angeles–based dance and drum ensemble, will perform near the Community Block throughout the evening.

Attendance & Event Information

The free, alcohol-free event will open at 8 p.m. with four public entry points throughout the park. Food will be available from more than 30 local food trucks and vendors. Public parking will be offered at the Music Center garage and the Walt Disney Concert Hall garage for a flat rate of $10; public transit is strongly encouraged, with nearby stops along the Metro B, D, A, and E Lines. More information is available at grandparkla.org/nyela.