Gibney Center Presents ANIKAYA/Wendy Jehlen This Month

Gibney Center presents ANIKAYA/Wendy Jehlen in the movement-based performance project The Women Gather, June 23 - 25, 2022. Under the direction of Founder/Artistic Director Wendy Jehlen, The Women Gather weaves together music, dance, storytelling, and ritual. Performed by eight women from five countries, the work centers women's experience, with a conscious awareness of the diversity of gender presentation within women. During the performance the cast will create sound and movement together, in an environment that they build, deconstruct, and recreate over the course of the evening.

The Women Gather will be presented at 8:00 PM on June 23, 24, and 25 at Gibney 280, The Theater (Studio H). The June 24 performance will also be available via Live Stream. Tickets are $15 or $20.

ANIKAYA/Wendy Jehlen is presented as part of Gibney Center's ongoing Spotlight series, which highlights the work of early-career artists, with generous support from the Jerome Foundation, and offers a rich blend of dance and performance in fully produced, evening-length commissions. The Women Gather is presented by Gibney Center as part of the 2021-2022 season curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa.

Support for The Women Gather was provided by New England Foundation for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

Gibney 280, The Theater (Studio H)

280 Broadway, New York (Enter at 53A Chambers Street)

Ticket prices: $15- 20

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney website.

*Live Stream offered for the Friday, June 24 performance.

Live Stream tickets available here.