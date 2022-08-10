Garry Marshall Theatre Announces Outdoor Summer Concert Series This Month

Garry Marshall Theatre has announced their Outdoor Summer Concert Series featuring Joseph Leo Bwarie (Jersey Boys), Crystal Lewis (GRAMMY-nominated Jazz artist), Ty Taylor (Nouveau Mid-Century Romance Songbook), Alisan Porter (Winner - Season 10 The Voice), and Don Most (Happy Days).

Produced by Bwarie and Kamilah Marshall (Bette Midler, OBC Hairspray), GMT's Outdoor Summer Concert Series will be five nights of live music under the stars in the courtyard gardens at the Marshall. Private Table Packages will seat music lovers at party tables closest to the action. VIP Packages include beverages. Each night from Aug 24-28 a different artist will headline a solo concert.

Garry Marshall Theatre producer and Broadway veteran Joseph Leo Bwarie kicks off the 5 NIGHT live music series with an unplugged glimpse at his time as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Wednesday, August 24. Night Two boasts Grammy-nominated Jazz artist Crystal Lewis with her captivating sound and surprise special guests on Thursday, August 25. On Night Three, experience the incomparable Ty Taylor showcasing his Nouveau Mid-Century Romance Songbook on Friday, August 26. The winner of The Voice (Season 10), Alisan Porter, takes the stage on Night Four delivering her signature powerhouse vocals on Saturday, August 27. And to wrap up the five nights of headliners, the iconic Happy Days star Don Most takes us on a trip through his American Songbook on Sunday, August 28.

The Garry Marshall Theatre outdoor stage has been home to this season's sold-out Jane Austen Unscripted tea experience with Impro Theatre, and the marshallArts immersive program Family Garden Days. The Outdoor Summer Concert Series will feature music ranging from pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and the American songbook. Lighting design by JM Montecalvo and sound design by Robert Arturo Ramirez.