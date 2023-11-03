GRAMMY-Winning Samara Joy Adds Second Show To The Soraya's Holiday Series

With her effortless grace and style, the 23-year-old became the second jazz performer in GRAMMY history to win the award for Best New Artist earlier this year. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Samara Joy will return to The Soraya for two nights this December—this time with her multi-generational musical family to fuse her jazz and gospel talents for a soulful holiday concert. The two-night run follows Joy's sold-out Soraya debut in the 2023 Jazz at Naz Festival (her first performance post two GRAMMY win!) and follows the Oct. 27 release of her latest EP “A Joyful Holiday.” 

In high demand for her Dec. 7 concert at The Soraya, the young jazz artist has agreed to a second show at The Soraya on Dec. 6, also at 8 p.m. After each show Joy will meet with fans and sign merchandise purchased at the events. 

For her performances, Joy will be joined onstage by members of her talented musical family “The McLendons” — including her father, uncle, and cousins — to deliver a sparkling evening brimming with the most time-honored songs of the season.

With her effortless grace and style, the 23-year-old became the second jazz performer in GRAMMY history to win the award for Best New Artist earlier this year.  She also won for Best Jazz Vocal Album which combines her eclectic musical influences with her experiences growing up in a family whose gospel, Motown, and jazz legacy reaches back several generations.

Music has always been a guiding light in the Bronx native's life, and she got her start at home with grandfather and grandmother Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, gospel singers who led the well-known Philadelphia-based The Savettes. Joy's father, Antonio Charles McLendon—is also a talented bassist and vocalist who toured with the renowned Andraé Crouch.

“There's nothing like family. Your vibratos match. Your tones match,” Joy explained to NPR Jazz Night in America about singing with her family. “We're connected in a way that nobody else is… spiritually and creatively, it's totally fulfilling.”




