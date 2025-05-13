Full Cast Set For World Premiere of THE RESERVOIR at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Geffen Playhouse announced the full cast for its world premiere of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The Reservoir is produced in partnership with Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Alliance Theatre.

Â

The cast includes AdriÃ¡n GonzÃ¡lez (Superstore, Arrowhead) as Hugo / Others, Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Two and a Half Men) as Patricia / Others, Jake Horowitz (Dutch Masters, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Josh, Liz Larsen (The Most Happy Fella, Law & Order) as Beverly, Carolyn Mignini (Escape at Dannemora, The Rose Tattoo) as Irene, Geoffrey Wade (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Hank andï»¿ Lee Wilkof (Little Shop of Horrors; Kiss Me, Kate) as Shrimpy.

Â

Previews for The Reservoir begin Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Â

Josh's life is spiraling, but luckily, his grandparents are here to help. And by help, we mean offering unsolicited advice, relentlessly judging his life choices, bringing up their own mortality over coffee, and dragging him to Jazzercise class at the JCC. From Bev's no-nonsense tough love to Shrimpy's wildly inappropriate jokes, these grandparents steal the showâ€”and maybe, just maybe, help Josh find his way. The Reservoir is a sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new play by Jake Brasch about family, memory, and healing.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 4% Vote Now!