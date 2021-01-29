Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fox Theater Asks For the Community's Help With Book on the History of the Theater

The theater is asking for members of the community to submit any memorabilia to be added!

Jan. 29, 2021  

The historic Fox Theater is Bakersfield has announced it will release a book on the history of the theater, and is asking for members of the community to submit any memorabilia to be added!

With 90 years of events and audiences making memories inside its walls, the theater will need help to bring the pages of this book together. They are also looking for talented and passionate people to help write this book and they will be working with local educators and students to bring it to life.

The theater is asking that members of the community help to dig up as many stories, photos, ticket stubs, and knowledge about the theater as possible. They want to know about all of the concerts, shows, and events that have happened under their roof.

Do you have old show photos, merchandise, posters, or other show items lying around? They want to document them! Did you or a relative work here and leave behind old uniforms, nametags, or awards? They want to see them!

The theater especially wants to hear the stories about your special experiences about your time at the Fox. Did you experience your first kiss, accept a marriage proposal, or meet someone special here? They want to hear about it! Any 1952 earthquake stories? They want to know it all!

To submit your anecdotes and photos use the form here: Fox Memories Submissions.

If you would like to volunteer to help write the book for this project or would prefer to email, please use the email history@thebakersfieldfox.com.


