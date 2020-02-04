Fountain Announces 2020 30th Anniversary Season

Deborah Culver and Stephen Sachs founded The Fountain Theatre in an intimate, Spanish-style, East Hollywood building that belies the sizable local impact and international reach of the company's acclaimed and award-winning productions. Now entering its 30th year as one of the most highly regarded theaters in Los Angeles, the Fountain is announcing a celebratory 2020 season of dynamic premieres and events.

"Thirty years ago, when we first entered this theater and stepped onto its stage, we knew we had found it. A place to call home," Culver and Sachs said in a joint statement. "Since that April three decades ago, our charming haven on Fountain Avenue has been home to thousands of artists and millions of patrons. Fountain plays are now performed worldwide and seen on TV. Our flamenco concerts are first class. Our outreach programs change lives. Our legacy is noteworthy. And our future looks bigger and brighter than ever."

The season opener, the world premiere of Human Interest Story - written and directed by Sachs who, in addition to his role as co-founder and co-artistic director of the Fountain, is an internationally acclaimed playwright - will open on Feb. 15. In this timely drama about homelessness, celebrity worship and truth in American journalism, newspaper columnist Andy Kramer ( Rob Nagle ) is laid off when a corporate takeover downsizes his paper. In retaliation, Andy fabricates a letter to his column from an imaginary homeless woman named "Jane Doe" who announces she will kill herself on the 4th of July because of the heartless state of the world. When the letter goes viral, Andy is forced to hire a homeless woman ( Tanya Alexander ) to stand-in as the fictitious Jane. She becomes an overnight internet sensation and a national women's movement is ignited.

Slated for Spring, 2020, the Los Angeles premiere of If I Forget by Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) will be directed by Fountain producing director Simon Levy . In this viciously funny, unflinchingly honest portrait of a Jewish family and a culture at odds with itself, a liberal Jewish studies professor reunites with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Both political and deeply personal, this play about history, responsibility, and what we're willing to sacrifice for a new beginning was a New York Times "Critic's Pick," while DC Metro calls it "one of the greatest Jewish plays of this century."

Summer brings the Los Angeles premiere of An Octoroon by 2016 MacArthur fellow Branden Jacobs-Jenkins , who won the Obie for this radical, incendiary and subversively funny riff on Dion Boucicault 's once-popular 1859 mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. A spectacular collision of the antebellum South and 21st-century cultural politics, An Octoroon twists a funhouse world of larger-than-life stereotypes into blistering social commentary to create a gasp-inducing satire that The New York Times calls "This decade's most eloquent theatrical statement on race in America today." Judith Moreland directs.

Another noteworthy Los Angeles premiere closes out the season in the Fall: Escaped Alone is a caustically funny and surreal afternoon of tea and calamity by celebrated British playwright Caryl Churchill . In a serene British garden three old friends are joined by a neighbor to engage in amiable chitchat - with a side of apocalyptic horror. The women's talk of grandchildren and TV shows breezily intersperses with tales of terror in a quietly teetering world where all is not what it seems. In his Off-Broadway review for Escaped Alone, New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley hailed the play as "wondrous" and Caryl Churchill as "the most dazzlingly inventive living dramatist in the English language."

Also coming up in 2020:

Forever Flamenco: The dancers, musicians and singers of the Fountain's monthly series will continue to delight audiences throughout 2020. The Los Angeles Times hails Forever Flamenco as "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco," and LA Splash says, "the way you feel when you walk out of a Forever Flamenco performance is pretty darn fabulous."

Hollywood Dreams: CBS star and Fountain family member Simone Missick (All Rise) and Fountain Board Chair Dorothy Wolpert will be honored at the Fountain's dazzling 30th Anniversary Gala at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday, June 27.

Walking the Beat Hollywood, a pioneering arts education program for inner city high school youth and police officers, will return for its second year this August.

The Candidate: The Fountain's third annual celebrity reading at Los Angeles City Hall, a stage adaptation of the 1972 Academy Award-winning movie that starred Robert Redford as a young, straight-talking candidate for the U.S. Senate, is set for Thursday, Oct. 22. One night only.





