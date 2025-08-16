Foolish Production Co Announces Full Cast for CORIOLANUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Foolish Production Co has announced additional casting for Shakespeare's Coriolanus-a rarely staged political thriller. Joining Nick Molari in the title role and Libby Wahlmeier (Volumnia) are Katherine Landreth (Brutus), Cristina Glezoro (Scinius), Mikey Mulhearn (Virgilia), Daria Good (Cominius), Kolton Kolbaba (Valeria), Nathan Shapiro (Lartius), Will Bremer (Menenius), Maia Luer (Ensemble), Claudio Olegario (Ensemble), and Azucena Flores (Ensemble).

As an emerging Rome struggles with deepening divisions between rich and poor, the celebrated general Caius Martius Coriolanus returns victorious from war, only to find himself ensnared in the treacherous world of Roman politics. Unrivaled on the battlefield but untested in politics, he is urged to seize power by both his ambitious mother and the common people. As his unyielding nature clashes with the demands of the people, he is cast out-betrayed by the very city he fought to defend. Consumed by fury and vengeance, he forges a dangerous alliance with his former enemy, setting the stage for a reckoning that will shake Rome to its core.

A raw and relentless exploration of power, pride, and betrayal, Foolish brings Shakespeare's searing political tragedy to life in a bold, high-stakes production. Will Rome's greatest warrior become its most dangerous threat?

The Production team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy and Fight Director/Sound Designer), Katherine Landreth (Costume/Scenic Designer), Mikey Mulhearn (Sound/Scenic Designer), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer) and Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Rescriptor).

Coriolanus will be presented Friday thru Sundays in September beginning September 12th, 2024 through September 28th, 2025 at The Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood.

Coriolanus is part of the 25/26 #outRAGEouslyFoolish season. Immerse yourself into a series of vengeance, anger, betrayal, laughter, activism, and most importantly- community. The season includes the release of archival footage of our 2024 Spanish language production of Yerma, a spooky collaboration with Heimat, and The Wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the United States through theater.