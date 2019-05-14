Flat Tire Theatre Company Presents THE CIRCLE TABLE

"The Circle Table" explores vignettes threading characters and relationships via FaceTime calls and asks: how does digital communication hamper or enhance love, family, depression, self-exploration, and fulfillment?. A formerly dorky actor reconnects with a high school crush. A friend group falters when their pal goes to a different college. That pal is clinically depressed. An aspiring fashion blogger tries not to bum out her mother. A temporarily long-distance couple flubs FaceTime sex.

Starring: Cole Cordell, Michael Hettler, Ali Pinkerton, Amanda Dacks, Lauren Beausoleil, Carlos Chavez, Shae Tomlinson, Leah Wasylik, Alyssa Hitchcock, Austin Wolf

ADMISSION: $15 at flattiretheatre.org/circletable

We are a group that provides emerging artists the support and space needed to make their stories a reality. Our members have traveled a long way to get here, both physically and metaphorically, and are adamant that nothing, not even a flat tire, can stop us from making art. Our hope is to create a community of newbies, weirdos, and dreamers while simultaneously presenting the LA audience with eclectic new work.





