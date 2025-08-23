First Show of 25-26 Season OTHERKIN Announced at Road Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Road Theatre Company and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director has announced that the award-winning theatre company is turning 34 this year and celebrating by presenting the first show of its 2025-2026 season, the world premiere of Otherkin, written by N.T. Vandecar and directed by Christina Carlisi. Otherkin will begin previews on Tuesday, September 23; will open on Friday, September 26 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, November 2 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.



Olive is 14 years old and identifies as a dragon. It’s three weeks till the end of the world and all hell has broken loose. Olive is searching for her biological mother, just met her biological father and his husband and, on top of everything, she is visited by three “Elemental Guardians” who inform her that she’s the one who must save mankind.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

N.T. VANDECAR (Playwright) is a graduate of Webster University. He has interned at La Jolla Playhouse’s Education and Outreach Department as a Youth Advisor to “Pop Tour” children’s shows, which have traveled all over San Diego County. In February 2023, he became a Dramatist Guild Member. His historical fiction play, The Great Comic Book War Of 1954 was a finalist in ScreenCraft’s 2020 national playwriting competition, ranking in the top 15 out of 1000 entries. His modern dramedy play, Cuddle Buddy, was a semifinalist in New Art City Theatre Festival, placing the top 15 out of 175 entrees. Otherkin was originally developed at The Road Theatre’s 2024 SPF Festival.



CHRISTINA CARLISI (Director) makes her directorial debut with The Road Theatre Company's production of Otherkin. She has directed numerous readings including the The Road’s Summer Playwright's Festival in 2022, 2023 & 2024 and Interact Theatre Company’s series of Pulitzer Prize Winning/Tony Award Winning plays Art and God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, and Dinner With Friends by Donald Margulies. She recently appeared in The Road Company's productions of Mercury by Steve Yockey and The Totality of All Things by Erik Gernand. She is the recipient of multiple acting awards including Best Solo Play 2019 and an Ovation nomination for her portrayal of the legendary modern dancer Martha Graham, in Martha, here in LA. Tina's acting career includes dozens of local and regional plays, numerous guest star TV appearances, feature, independent and short films.



The Cast of Otherkin features: Nychelle Hawk as “Olive,” Stephanie Erb as “Vivian/Grael,” Justin Lawrence Barnes as “Lucas,” Andre G. Brown as “Darren/Fafnir.” and Arthur Hanket as “Howy/Naelyan.”



The Design Team for OTHERKIN is as follows: Scenic Design by Justin Kelley-Cahill; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nick Santiago; Sound Design by Matthew Richter; Costume Design by Sue Makkoo; Properties Design by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. Otherkinis produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Otherkin will preview on Tuesday, September 23; Wednesday, September 24 & Thursday, September 25 at 8pm and will open on Friday, September 26 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, November 2 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.



Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. There will be additional performances on Thursday, October 16; Thursday, October 23 & Thursday, October 30 at 8pm. There will be two captioned performances for the deaf and hard of hearing communities on Sunday, October 12 & Friday, October 17.



Tickets: $20.00 (Previews); $39.00 (General Admission); $25.00 (Seniors); $17 (Students).

Tickets available online at roadtheatre.org: or call 818-761-8838.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP