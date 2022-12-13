Final Days To Experience Musical Theatre West's Enchanting Production Of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Musical Theatre West (MTW)'s final production of the year, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, will take its last bow this Sunday, December 18.

Perfect for the whole family, the updated twist on the classic fairytale has wowed thousands of attendees during its first two weekend run. Celebrate the holidays and enjoy this fabulous fairytale production before the clock strikes midnight! Tickets for the final four performances of Cinderella are available at musical.org for December 16 - December 18, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

"It has been amazing to welcome so many families and theater lovers to our final production of the year," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "After our cast and crew had a shortened rehearsal time, it has been so rewarding to see their hard work transform into a fairytale come to life. We look forward to welcoming all ages to enjoy this modern, magical musical on the final weekend to close out our season!"

Come see what "Impossible" things can happen every day with Musical Theatre West's debut production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Audiences of the first two weekends have declared that "everybody in SoCal should come to see this production," and raved that MTW's production was "one of the best regional theatre performances I've ever seen." The 2013 Broadway version of the show is full of sparkle, magic, laughter, and love that all ages can enjoy as a "gala of extraordinaire" with Long Beach's own slice of the Great White Way.

Tickets are selling fast, so get them before the magic runs out! The Carpenter Performing Arts Center was designed for every seat to have a great view, so all showgoers will see every magical moment. Cinderella tickets range from $20 - $120, and students can enjoy discounted rush tickets one hour prior to showtime, available for $15 at the Box Office with a valid ID. Looking for a great gift for a theater lover? Musical Theatre West offers season subscriptions with the best seats, prices, discounts for additional or youth tickets, and more. Give the gift of Broadway in Long Beach for the 2023 productions of 9 to 5, An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, and The Sound of Music. Learn more about Musical Theatre West's Season Subscription at musical.org/subscriber-benefits.

The final four shows of Cinderella will run Friday December 16 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday December 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and close Sunday December 18 with a 1:00 p.m. performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214711®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.