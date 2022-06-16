Filipe Leite and The Compton Cowboys Take Over Hollywood For THE LONG RIDE Premiere

See THE LONG RIDE star Filipe Leite arrive at the Chinese Theatres on horseback, escorted by the famous Compton Cowboys, Thursday June 16th 6:30pm PT.

Backed by the City of Los Angeles, Felipe will ride down Hollywood Boulevard with the team ahead of the 7pm premiere screening of his acclaimed film THE LONG RIDER at Dances With Films.

WHO:Filipe Leite,accompanied by The Compton Cowboys

WHEN: Thursday 16th June,2022 at 6:30pm PT

WHERE:Chinese Theaters,Hollywood Blvd,Hollywood

The award-winning western doc The Long Rider, from Sean Cisterna, will screen at the Dances With Films Film Festival in L.A on June 16 at 7pm PT.

A documentary/western , the film follows Filipe Leite, an aspiring journalist who leaves his adoptive home of Canada on an epic quest to ride from Calgary to his family's home in Brazil - and later beyond - entirely on horseback. Inspired by Aimé Tschiffely's 1925 equestrian journey, Filipe's 8 year odyssey of over 25,000 kms across 12 international borders, sees the young immigrant battle intense heat, drought, speeding transport trucks, nature's wrath and corrupt border guards on his history-making long ride home.