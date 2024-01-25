Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Jean-Honoré Fragonard's “The Swing” to be re-created in the 2024 Pageant of the Masters.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Cast & Creative Of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet Photo 4 Video: Cast & Creative Of MYSTIC PIZZA Walks Opening Night Red Carpet

Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Let love paint the way this Valentine's Day! Create lasting memories and treat your beloved to a one-of-a-kind gift with tickets to this summer's Pageant of the Masters production, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, performed nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024.

Special for Valentine's Day, save 20% on Pageant tickets with promotional code VDAY24 (excludes Loge Center and premium-priced seats). Offer ends February 14, 2024.

“Whether you're celebrating a new romance, a longtime relationship, or simply expressing your affection for someone special on Valentine's Day, Pageant of the Masters tickets make the perfect gift,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna. “We're all about creating memorable experiences, and with this special discount offer, we invite our patrons to celebrate love and make lasting memories with us this summer."

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. From the opulent grandeur of royal courts to the contemporary glamor of today's catwalks, this summer's production will unravel the narrative of attire through the ages, revealing its inherent power and significance.

Spoil your sweetheart with tickets to this summer's Pageant of the Masters and save 20% on tickets purchased by February 14, 2024. This offer cannot be combined with other deals and excludes Loge Center seats and premium-priced tickets. $10 per ticket service charge applies to all orders. To take advantage of this limited time offer call (800) 487-3378 or visit Click Here.

A Pageant ticket is also a season pass ticket to the Festival of Arts, so patrons can enjoy the art show all summer long. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at The Group Rep

Get a first look at photos of Twelve Angry Jurors at The Group Rep!

2
Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barths One Night Stand Photo
Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Join us on Bob Barth's One Night Stand for an insightful exploration of two compelling works: MYSTIC PIZZA: The Musical and MERCURY! Hear from renowned playwrights Sandy Rustin and Steve Yockey as they discuss their West Coast Premieres.

3
Review: Fun-Filled Musical Remake of MYSTIC PIZZA Debuts at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Review: Fun-Filled Musical Remake of MYSTIC PIZZA Debuts at La Mirada Theatre

A lively, vibrant new jukebox musical based on the 1988 film, La Mirada Theatre's fun and entertaining new production of MYSTIC PIZZA—now playing through February 11, 2024—is a charming, if forgivably predictable coming-of-age tale featuring 80's/90's hits and a cast of likable actors and characters that will easily win audiences' affections.

4
Berlin Philharmonic Solo Flutist Makes West Coast Recital Debut Presented By Camerata Paci Photo
Berlin Philharmonic Solo Flutist Makes West Coast Recital Debut Presented By Camerata Pacifica, February 11-16

Camerata Pacifica presents the highly anticipated West Coast recital debut of Berlin Philharmonic Solo Flute Sébastian Jacot, hailed as a “rockstar” flutist, on a diverse and compelling program of solo and duet works with award-winning Camerata Pacifica Principal Pianist Irina Zahharenkova, noted for her “breathtaking technique” (France's La Revue du Spectacle).

More Hot Stories For You

Sandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night StandSandy Rustin & Steve Yockey to Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand
Over 40 Paintings from the James Irvine Swinden Family Collection on Public Display for the First Time at Casa RomanticaOver 40 Paintings from the James Irvine Swinden Family Collection on Public Display for the First Time at Casa Romantica
The Fountain Theatre to Present World Premiere of FATHERLAND in FebruaryThe Fountain Theatre to Present World Premiere of FATHERLAND in February
World Premieres & More Set for Theatricum Botanicum 2024 Summer SeasonWorld Premieres & More Set for Theatricum Botanicum 2024 Summer Season

Videos

Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#1 Son in Los Angeles #1 Son
The Lyric Hyperion (1/30-2/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
On Earth as it is in Hell in Los Angeles On Earth as it is in Hell
Whitefire Theatre (1/26-1/26)Tracker PHOTOS
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Lemur Mom in Los Angeles Lemur Mom
Whitefire Theatre (1/27-1/27)Tracker
Chad Lawson in Los Angeles Chad Lawson
Smothers Theatre (3/20-3/20)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) in Los Angeles Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Smothers Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (12/15-2/03)PHOTOS
Freaky Friday in Los Angeles Freaky Friday
Musical Theatre Village (2/16-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You