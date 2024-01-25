Festival Of Arts Offers A Sweet Deal To Spoil Your Loved One

Let love paint the way this Valentine's Day! Create lasting memories and treat your beloved to a one-of-a-kind gift with tickets to this summer's Pageant of the Masters production, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, performed nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024.

Special for Valentine's Day, save 20% on Pageant tickets with promotional code VDAY24 (excludes Loge Center and premium-priced seats). Offer ends February 14, 2024.

“Whether you're celebrating a new romance, a longtime relationship, or simply expressing your affection for someone special on Valentine's Day, Pageant of the Masters tickets make the perfect gift,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna. “We're all about creating memorable experiences, and with this special discount offer, we invite our patrons to celebrate love and make lasting memories with us this summer."

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. From the opulent grandeur of royal courts to the contemporary glamor of today's catwalks, this summer's production will unravel the narrative of attire through the ages, revealing its inherent power and significance.

Spoil your sweetheart with tickets to this summer's Pageant of the Masters and save 20% on tickets purchased by February 14, 2024. This offer cannot be combined with other deals and excludes Loge Center seats and premium-priced tickets. $10 per ticket service charge applies to all orders. To take advantage of this limited time offer call (800) 487-3378 or visit Click Here.

A Pageant ticket is also a season pass ticket to the Festival of Arts, so patrons can enjoy the art show all summer long. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com.