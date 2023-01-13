Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas SELLING KABUL begins previews on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, February 4 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

An Off-Broadway hit and 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, this nail-biting story of abiding family love centers on an Afghan man, Taroon (Rishan Dhamiia), a former interpreter for the US military, in hiding from the Taliban in his sister Afiya's (Nitya Vidyasager) home in Kabul, Afghanistan. As Taroon restlessly awaits news from the hospital on the birth of his first child, his family races to protect him from dangers lurking outside the apartment walls. Tension mounts as he plans his escape with his wife and infant child, "We're excited to present the California premiere of this riveting and immediate drama, which puts a human face on extraordinary global events," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "As the plot carefully unfolds with increasing suspense, audience members will find themselves on the edge of their seats. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring this gripping script to life."

Nike Doukas (Director) was last seen performing at ETC in The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberly. Her most recent directing credits include Arms and the Man at the Jewel Theatre in Santa Cruz, The Outgoing Tide at North Coast Rep and All's Well That Ends Well at A Noise Within. During quarantine, she directed an online production of the world premiere of Jake Broder's UnRavelled, which was nominated for four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, and won the TWI-NY Pandemic Award for Best Scientific Play. Other directing credits include the world premiere of Steven Leigh Morris's Red Ink, at Playwright's Arena, King Lear at the Harold Clurman Laboratory Theatre, and Harold Pinter's The Hothouse, at the Antaeus Company (nominated for 10 Ovation Awards and 4 Drama Critic Circle Awards).

She is a 2011 Lunt Fontanne Fellow, awarded to regional theatre actors for excellence. Sylvia Khoury (Playwright) is a New York-born writer of French and Lebanese descent. Her plays include Selling Kabul(Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theater Festival), Power Strip (LCT3), and Against the Hillside (Ensemble Studio Theater). She is currently under commission from Lincoln Center, Williamstown Theater Festival and Seattle Repertory Theater.

Awards include the L. Arnold Weissberger Award and Jay Harris Commission and a Citation of Excellence from the Laurents/Hatcher Awards. She is a member of EST/ Youngblood and a previous member of the 2018-2019 Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop at The Lark and the 2016-2018 WP Lab. She holds a BA from Columbia University, an MFA from the New School for Drama and an MD from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The cast of SELLING KABUL are all making their ETC debuts. Rishan Dhamija stars as "Taroon," an Afghan interpreter now being hunted down for his work with American soldiers. Some of Dhamija's theatre credits include Yoga Play and The Play That Goes Wrong at Syracuse Stage, One Man Two Guvnors and A Midsummer Night's Dream for the Chautauqua Theater Company. Nitya Vidyasager plays his sister "Afiya," who keeps him hidden in her apartment. She began her TV career as the first Indian-American character on PBS' "Sesame Street," and has been seen on stage in such productions as Modern Terrorism at the Second Stage Theater, The Glorious Ones at Lincoln Center and Serendib at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Beejan Land takes on the role of "Jawid," Afiya's husband who always played by the rules and who wouldn't dare upset the status quo.

Land is an award-winning Australian actor and playwright who just made his Broadway debut in The Kite Runner, playing over 130 performances at The Helen Hayes Theatre, and has also appeared as Prior Walter in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, as well as in Alan Bennet's The History Boys, both for Manhattan Theatre Club. Rounding out the cast is Christine Mirzayan as "Leyla," Afiya's best friend and neighbor. Mirzayan was also recently seen in The Kite Runner on Broadway. Scenic design is by Ann Sheffield. Lighting design is by Jared A. Sayeg. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Kate Bergh. Properties design is by John M. McElveney. Casting is by Amy Lieberman. Anna Jensen is the Dramaturg. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Haro.

SELLING KABUL is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2022-23 Season Sponsor Dana White. Production Sponsorship is generously provided by Janet and Mark L. Goldenson, with supporting sponsorship from Kathy Weber and Deb and Ken Pontifex.

SELLING KABUL previews on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30pm & Friday, February 3 at 8:00pm, opens on Saturday, February 4 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, February 19, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30pm and Saturday, February 11 at 4:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

The New Vic has upgraded its theater's ventilation system to meet current standards, including higher grade filters and bringing in 40% outdoor air. Lobby restrooms have additional air-purifying stations. Please check www.etcsb.org for any updated procedures before your scheduled performance date.