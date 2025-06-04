Emerging Playwrights Bring Originality to Playhouse West's 2025 One Act Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a city saturated with reboots, franchises, and formulaic pitches, something entirely different is unfolding in a black box theater in North Hollywood. Playhouse West's 2025 One Act Fest isn't just a showcase-it's a declaration: we're still writing new stories.

Spanning three weekends, the festival features 22 One Act plays, 18 of them original works, written and developed by Playhouse West members over several months. Directed by actor and longtime Playhouse West teacher Wolfgang Bodison (A Few Good Men), the result is a lineup of plays that are anything but predictable.

"These stories are sharp, tight, emotionally rich-a roller coaster in the best way," said one industry attendee. "I've worked in Hollywood for over 30 years, and I've never seen such a strong showcase of new talent."

Audiences have echoed the sentiment, praising the festival for its authenticity, emotional punch, and range of voices. There's no single theme tying the work together-but there's a throughline of truth, surprise, and creative bravery.

Standout plays include:

"Ninety Seven Beats" by Niki J. Borger, where a dying man negotiates one last shot at life and love-haunting, honest, and deeply human.

"The Gatekeeper" by Erin Hadfield, a metaphysical dark comedy that's as entertaining as it is profound.

"Laugh Track" by Megan Corse, where a woman finds her life has become a sitcom-unsettling, surreal, and sharply observed.

"Cream Your Buns", co-written by Kyle Tran, Abraham Arias, and Sonny Schnapf, delivers gut-punch laughs with unexpected heart.

"Trauma Bondage" by J.J. Obee and Grant Terzakis, brings post-apocalyptic stakes into an emotionally intimate space.

Founded in 1981 by Robert Carnegie and Jeff Goldblum, Playhouse West is best known for its actor training and alumni like Tessa Thompson, Ashley Judd, and Scott Caan. But as this festival proves, it's also a vital home for emerging playwrights and unfiltered stories that speak directly to today's audiences.

Performances continue through June 15, Saturdays and Sundays at 1PM, 4PM, and 7PM. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for Playhouse West alumni and students.

After each performance block, guests are invited to stay for networking, photos, and informal conversation with the creative team-making this not just a show, but a hub for L.A.'s independent theater community.

