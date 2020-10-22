Elvira & Puddles Pity Party Join Brett Loudermilk Halloween Special

One of America's most sought after comedians Gilbert Gottfried plays Dracula.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Puddles Pity Party - one of the most popular contestants ever on America's Got Talent have just been announced as the latest special guests to join the world's most famous sword-swallower Brett Loudermilk - the AGT semifinalist in The Brett Loudermilk Halloween Special, streaming Thursday, October 29 at 5pPDT/8pEST and Friday, October 30 at 7pPDT/10pEST. One of America's most sought after comedians Gilbert Gottfried plays Dracula.



Loudermilk - in his first live Zoom show -- and his friends have conjured an all-new entertainment in which Cirque du Soleil meet Pee-wee's Playhouse for the most absurdly fun Halloween comedy event ever.



Neil Patrick Harris said that Loudermilk is "a master showman." He completely charmed Heidi Clum and Simon Cowell on his AGT appearances, where Sofia Vergera helped make him a star - with 1,537,119 (and counting) YouTube views of the segment.



Please visit https://www.stellartickets.com for tickets priced at $25. For more information please visit brettloudermilk.com.

