Elizabeth Reaser and Jason Butler Harner to Lead A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pasadena Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for A Doll’s House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath, directed by previously announced Jennifer Chang



The cast of A Doll’s House, Part 2 is led by Elizabeth Reaser (The Twilight Saga, Grey’s Anatomy) as Nora, and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark, The Handmaid’s Tale, Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Torvald. Also starring in the production are Kimberly Scott (Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Pasadena Playhouse’s Cyrano de Bergerac) as Anne Marie, Kahyun Kim (St. Denis Medical, Cocaine Bear) as Emmy, and Adam J. Smith (Rebel Moon, The Good Doctor) as u/s Torvald.



Nora’s back—15 years after walking out on her family—ready to confront the fallout of her iconic escape. Bold, satisfying, and packed with razor-sharp twists, Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated play dives into the messy reality of what it means to be a woman living on your own terms. It’s complicated. It’s witty. And it’s happening at Pasadena Playhouse. Get your tickets for A Doll’s House, Part 2 and don’t miss this audacious sequel 146 years after Ibsen’s classic.



The creative team includes Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Anthony Tran (Costume Designer), Elizabeth Harper (Lighting Designer), John Nobori (Sound Designer) and Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA and Rose Bochner, CSA).



Additionally, Pasadena Playhouse is partnering with TodayTix to offer Onstage Seating, giving audience members the opportunity to experience Nora's fated return from a new perspective. While these seats will be visible to the rest of the audience, A Doll's House, Part 2 is not an interactive play, so guests will not be asked to participate in the action.



Onstage Seating will be available through the TodayTix website or via its mobile app and can be purchased in advance of attendance for $30. These general admission tickets will be located on stage, seated directly upstage of the playing space in the middle of the action.



Pasadena Playhouse is also making it easier for parents to come to the theater by offering onsite childcare during the 2 PM performance of A Doll’s House, Part 2 on Saturday, May 24.

Children ages 5 through 12 will enjoy a theater workshop with trained teaching artists onsite at Pasadena Playhouse while parents enjoy the performance. Age-appropriate activities inspired by the play will allow kids to explore their creativity and introduce them to the world of theater. The cost is $20 per child and doesn’t include performance tickets.



Comments