Eight Ball Theatre to Present THE FIRE AT THE EDGE OF THE EARTH in July

The production runs July 8th through July 30th.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 2 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 3 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Eight Ball Theatre to Present THE FIRE AT THE EDGE OF THE EARTH in July

Eight Ball Theatre will present their inaugural production, The Fire at the Edge of the Earth, directed by Audrey Forman, performing on Saturdays and Sundays from July 8th through July 30th. This 70-minute, two-man play is a heartfelt examination of the ways young people navigate queer love and existence in a heteronormative world.

Eight Ball Theatre was founded by the eight members of USC's Acting BFA '23 cohort. It is a collective of young, diverse artists who are committed to creating accessible theatre and giving back to the Los Angeles community. The company aims to produce both classical and new works that highlight underrepresented experiences.

The Fire at the Edge of the Earth is an original play written by company member Zack Rocklin-Waltch, that tells the story of a queer couple on the verge of breaking up. It weaves in classical myth and allegory to tell a story that is at once epic and deeply intimate. After premiering at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2022 to critical acclaim, Eight Ball Theatre will bring it to Los Angeles for its U.S. premiere.

Brian Merriman, founder of the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, wrote in his review of the show in 2022, "When so often male relationships are reduced to the physical in theatre, this is a love story, a balancing of need, truth and honesty so beautifully delivered. A breath of fresh air in lgbt+ writing and performance."

The Fire at the Edge of the Earth will be presented at the Hudson Guild Theatre, located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are $21

For tickets and more information, visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Towne Street Theatre Presents SUM POETRY Photo
Towne Street Theatre Presents SUM POETRY

When spoken word arts and theatre are fused together, magic happens for both poets and audiences. Towne Street Theatre's (TST) SUM Poetry returns on Thursday, July 6th with the theme, Keys to the Past, Doors to the Future to honor TST's 30 years of dismantling injustice through the performing arts. Master poet Robert LaMarr Randle headlines with his one-man performance of Break Me to Make Me, a powerful piece about the Black experience of struggle, resistance and survival.

2
Cast Revealed For Week One of the Blank Theatres 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For Week One of the Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week one of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The first three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 6–9.

3
Stage Raw & Greenway Arts Theatre Reveal Additions to the 2023 Play LA New Works Festi Photo
Stage Raw & Greenway Arts Theatre Reveal Additions to the 2023 Play LA New Works Festival Lineup

A two day festival of new plays and theater-themed symposia is being presented by Stage Raw and Greenway Arts Theatre on Friday, June 30, 11:00 AM-10:00 PM, & Saturday July 1, 11AM-6:00PM, at The Greenway Court Theatre,  544 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

4
Pacific Conservatory Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Pacific Conservatory Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

PCPA has announced its 2023-2024 season filled with Christmas joy, musicals, comedies, folklore, and historical stories. Join in this season for performances, play readings, and community outreach as we honor the legacy PCPA has created on the Central Coast and carry it forward into the 60th season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
Hollywood Bowl (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Breeches!
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Al Jardine & Friends with the Wilson Sisters
Libbey Bowl (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Starmites
Atwater Village Theatre (6/02-7/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You