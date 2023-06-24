Eight Ball Theatre to Present THE FIRE AT THE EDGE OF THE EARTH in July

Eight Ball Theatre will present their inaugural production, The Fire at the Edge of the Earth, directed by Audrey Forman, performing on Saturdays and Sundays from July 8th through July 30th. This 70-minute, two-man play is a heartfelt examination of the ways young people navigate queer love and existence in a heteronormative world.

Eight Ball Theatre was founded by the eight members of USC's Acting BFA '23 cohort. It is a collective of young, diverse artists who are committed to creating accessible theatre and giving back to the Los Angeles community. The company aims to produce both classical and new works that highlight underrepresented experiences.

The Fire at the Edge of the Earth is an original play written by company member Zack Rocklin-Waltch, that tells the story of a queer couple on the verge of breaking up. It weaves in classical myth and allegory to tell a story that is at once epic and deeply intimate. After premiering at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2022 to critical acclaim, Eight Ball Theatre will bring it to Los Angeles for its U.S. premiere.

Brian Merriman, founder of the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, wrote in his review of the show in 2022, "When so often male relationships are reduced to the physical in theatre, this is a love story, a balancing of need, truth and honesty so beautifully delivered. A breath of fresh air in lgbt+ writing and performance."

The Fire at the Edge of the Earth will be presented at the Hudson Guild Theatre, located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are $21

For tickets and more information, visit: Click Here