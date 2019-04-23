EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR Opens at the Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse opens its 2019 season with Lauren Gunderson's play entitled Exit, Pursued by a Bear. In the play Nan is trapped in an unhappy marriage with a man named Kyle. A fan of Shakespeare, she and her best friend, Simon, along with a stripper named Sweetheart, decide recreating dramatic reenactments of their marriage might help husband Kyle see the error of his ways.

Gunderson, a fan of Shakespeare, used a line of stage direction from his play, The Winter's Tale, for the title. She found the line so hilariously simple she wondered why it had never been turned into a play and decided she'd take it on.

In an interview she said the play came out of her growing sense of outrage about domestic violence. She decided to use comedy to talk about it because it allowed her to get closer to the subject than drama. She said her approach was to say "Come on in, just to know these people" and from that perspective allow a serious discussion to take place.

Gunderson said she chose to set it in the south because she could call upon a sense of southern gothic with feelings of what is right and what is polite clashing in an interesting way. She said the cabin in which the play is set is based on one her family owns and uses for vacations. She found it an appealing setting for the story.

"It's been described as a mash up of Shakespeare and the Coen brothers," said Madison Mooney, the Playhouse's Executive Director, "The underlying topic is serious but the humor in the script and the situation ensure that it's not depressing."

Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse said the characters were a big part of the appeal of the show. "It's a cast of just four characters. Each is very well written with a distinct voice and characteristics. I knew we could cast with actors who would find the perfect approach for their individual character and know how to get the most out of the interactions between them. It's a true ensemble endeavor."

James Rice is taking another turn in the director's chair for this show. Other Playhouse shows he's directed include Rumors, The Final Adventure of Sherlock Holmes and A Flea in Her Ear. Rice said he's enjoyed directing this show because of the inventive script and the chance to examine the various aspects of revenge.

All of the cast members for this show are audience favorites including Michael Kaye, Fiona Austin, Deva Marie Gregory and Lee Samuel Tanng.

"This is the first time in a while that we've had plays in both the Mainstage and the Studio that are written by the same author," said Mooney. "We have Silent Skydownstairs for another couple of weeks and Exit, Pursued by a Bear opening on April 26. I hope that people will fall in love with Lauren Gunderson's talent and capacity for storytelling and see both shows. They couldn't be more different but both are riveting and beautifully delivered."

Gray added, "People ask if there will really be a bear. There's one way to find out - come and see the show!"

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday April 25 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Two for One Preview Friday April 26- Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on April 27- Tickets are $27.00

Ticket Pricing:

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You