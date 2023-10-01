Dream Cinema Productions' NIGHT MISTRESS Premieres at The iHollywood Film Festival

"Night Mistress", the latest motion picture by Ray Michaels Quiroga's Dream Cinema Productions premiered at the iHollywood Film Festival at Mann's Chinese Theatre to a sold-out crowd. "Night Mistress" was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Film. The audience was filled with cast, crew and celebrities from the world of entertainment, along with cinephiles lucky enough to get a ticket to the exclusive screening.

"Night Mistress" was written and directed by Philip Cable with Co-Director Ray Michaels Quiroga.

Dream Cinema Productions' "Night Mistress" - They Killed Her Man And She Took Monstrous Revenge....She Wasn't A Monster...She Was Six Monsters In One!!!!

"Night Mistress" stars Hollywood Icons Brinke Stevens, Tracee Lee Cocco, Sharyn Wynters, Deborah Dutch, Rene Arranda, Ana Paula Lopes, and Ray Michaels Quiroga with guest appearances by Mike Quiroga, Nick Palma and Danielle Kennedy. "Night Mistress" was co-produced by Francisco Roman and Judy Karman. The musical score was written by composer Tom Valdez.

Ray Michaels Quiroga has an impeccable reputation in the world of Hollywood for working with Hollywood legends in his films, and along with the amazing cast of this film he has worked with Academy Award Winner Terry Moore, Calista Carradine, Pamela Hasselhoff, Sissy Wellman, John Saxon and Carla Laemmle.

Under the talented eye of Rayster Michaels, "Night Mistress" has become a franchise that includes a motion picture, video game, soundtrack, and tabletop game along with the already mentioned best-selling novel.

"Night Mistress" is a Dream Cinema Production in association with AAA American Entertainment, WASP NEST Videos and Steam House Entertainment.