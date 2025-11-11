Do LaB Reveals Music Lineup For Lightning In A Bottle 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Immersive experience curators Do LaB have revealed the music lineup for North America's original boutique music festival, Lightning in a Bottle, returning to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California during Memorial Day Weekend on May 20-24, 2026.

Lightning in a Bottle stands as a beacon for the bold - an independent festival for 23 years running - that thrives on the beautiful chaos of participation and childlike wonder. Every structure, sound, and surprise is born from collective hands and unfiltered play, a reminder that magic doesn't come from algorithms or spectacle, but from people building something real together. It's a space where creativity runs wild, where fun and freedom are sacred values, and where each year brings new surprises that remind us what it means to feel truly alive together.

At LIB's core is the music, a carefully curated journey through sound in all its forms. From the larger than life energy of the Lightning, Woogie, and Thunder stages to the community-fueled magic of The Stacks, The Junkyard, and The Grand Artique. Year after year, the lineup curation defies genre, blending global icons and underground champions with spontaneous moments that can only happen here - from marquee surprise additions, to sunrise B2B sets alongside the sparkling Buena Vista Lake, and late-night discovery of artists that will go on to become tomorrow's headliners - it's a limitless world that each fan can make their own.

In 2026, LIB will welcome some of the world's most in demand acts to its stages, spearheaded by the dreamlike anthems of visionary Australia act Empire Of The Sun, breakout hitmaker Mau P, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and the limitless Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead. Top highlights also include UK drum & bass torchbearers Chase & Status, star Brazilian sensation Mochakk, ethereal multi-instrumentalist Barry Can't Swim, and multi-platinum certified R&B disruptor Tinashe.

House music styles are well represented by the likes of wide-ranging selector Maceo Plex, clubland favorite Hot Since 82, the infectious energy of Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Jayda G, dance music pioneer Lee Burridge, classic house meets new school tech producer J. Worra, melodic French producer and live performer Rodriguez Jr., the North American debut of German-Nigerian artist JAMIIE and her African-inspired rhythms, scene risers AYYBO and Linska, and the fun-loving crew of Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs).

Lovers of bass music will be treated to the head-splitting sounds of Of The Trees and rising star ALLEYCVT, electro soul and hip-hop influenced producer Daily Bread, and the atmospheric melodies of INZO - while those in the mix for D&B will look towards one of the genre's most prominent acts, Dimension, alongside the forward-thinking Ivy Lab and UK trailblazer Flava D. Red hot UKG favorites such as Conducta, Oppidan, jigitz, MPH, Main Phase will also promise electrifying high energy sets.

Music lovers searching for the more eclectic shades of dance music will look no further than new gen junglist Nia Archives, the '90's rave, breakbeat, and trance inspired sounds of Overmono, meteoric high bpm favorites DJ HEARTSTRING, the boundary breaking and genre-crossing Avalon Emerson, deep groove-driven Copenhagen trio Tripolism, and the raw club energy of 1-800 GIRLS.

Acts spanning all kinds of sounds and backgrounds will always be found at LIB, including the iconic drag superstar DJ Trixie Mattel - following up on her buzzed Do LaB Coachella surprise set in 2025 - plus Nigeria's heavyweight Afrobeats standout Sarz, the dazzling carnival-pop duo Haute & Freddy, disco electronic pop outfit Midnight Generation, introspective rapper and poet KAMAUU, and powerful vocalism of Noga Erez. Building on a 2025 programming highlight, LIB will also bring back its takeover nights at the Crossroads stage, featuring a range of SoCal's diverse party crews such as A Club Called Rhonda, Respect DnB, Baile World, and FMLY BZNS.

Beyond the music stages lies a world built for exploration, connection, and transformation. Spaces like The Compass invite fans to expand their minds through hundreds of workshops and talks spanning topics from indigenous wisdom to climate action, love, and consciousness. Between sets, wander through art installations, hidden houses, forgotten trailers, and fan-favorite outposts like The Mixtape that come alive as the night goes on. The next day, recenter with yoga and movement sessions that restore balance, explore the bustling Marketplace, and become fully immersed in a community bound by curiosity.

LIB offers a range of ticketing and accommodation options designed to fit every kind of adventure. Attendees can choose between three-day or five-day passes, with the shorter option making the experience more accessible for all. Festivalgoers can also opt for Easy Peasy Pre-Set Camping or RV packages that take the hassle out of setup, ensuring a smooth and stress free arrival. For an elevated experience, VIP passes provide access to backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, exclusive bars, special pop-up activations, and other premium comforts that bring a touch of luxury to the camping festival experience.

Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle 2026 will go on sale Friday, 11/14 at 11AM PT via the festival's official website.

LIB 2026 Lineup

Empire of the Sun

Mau P

Sara Landry

Zeds Dead

Chase & Status

Mochakk

Barry Can't Swim

Tinashe

Of The Trees

Dimension

Overmono

Daily Bread

ALLEYCVT

INZO

Lee Burridge

Maceo Plex

Hot Since 82

AYYBO

Nia Archives

DJ Trixie Mattel

jigitz

DJ HEARTSTRING

MPH

Oppidan

Jayda G

J. Worra

Marsh

Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs)

Rodriguez Jr.

Avalon Emerson

Haute & Freddy

Noga Erez

Midnight Generation

KAMAUU

Tripolism

Ivy Lab

Flava D

Conducta

Effy

Sarz

Linska

Main Phase

Brunello

Elephant Heart

Madam X

JAMIIE

borne

Casey Club

1-800 GIRLS

Amira

Bass Temple

Bianca Maieli

Bigger Than Us

Cartridge

Clearcast

Cocoa Crescendo

Donna Dada

Erez

GiZ

Introspekt

Justin Hawkes

Jesse Brede

Ladies of Leisure

Mindex

Pickles

Riche

RM47

Sweet Like Chocolate

The Silk Road

Featuring Nights at the Crossroads with:

A Club Called Rhonda

Respect DnB

Baile World

FMLY BZNS