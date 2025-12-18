Twin Flames Brings WINTER WONDERLAND SPECTACULAR To The Elysian Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twin Flames will return to The Elysian Theater this December with TWIN FLAMES: WINTER WONDERLAND, a one-night-only seasonal edition of the recurring variety show created and hosted by Geri Courtney-Austein and Emily Maverick. The event will feature a lineup spanning comedy, drag, circus, mime, music, and performance art.

A resident series at The Elysian, Twin Flames is known for presenting genre-blurring live performance with an emphasis on queer, femme, experimental, and alternative voices. The Winter Wonderland edition will expand the format with a holiday-themed immersive pre-show installation beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the main performance at 7:30 p.m.

Featured performers will include musical comedian and stand-up Dylan Adler; Sethward, known for appearances on America’s Got Talent; cirque performer Jada; drag artist Sweet Tea; vaudeville-style mime trio Silent Partners; and performers Bri Giger and Amy Kersten, along with additional guest appearances.

The pre-show installation will transform the theater space with interactive elements including themed photo opportunities, tarot readings, poetry, live art, and other participatory experiences. Audience members will be invited to explore the installation prior to the main performance.

Courtney-Austein’s previous credits include Better Call Saul, Horrored Girls, and Atypical, while Maverick is known for her clown character Slürt, her solo work Psychopomp, and collaborations with experimental performance ensembles in Los Angeles. Together, they created Twin Flames as a platform for cross-disciplinary live work that resists traditional categorization.

Twin Flames: Winter Wonderland will take place at The Elysian Theater.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.4% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 8.4% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.2% of votes Vote Now!