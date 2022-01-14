Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney+ Presents Disney's ALADDIN And HERCULES At The El Capitan Theatre

pixeltracker

During the Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas.

Jan. 14, 2022  
Disney+ Presents Disney's ALADDIN And HERCULES At The El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes Disney's "Aladdin" (1992) January 21 through January 30 and "Hercules" February 4 though 6 presented by Disney+ with Pajama Party screenings on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00am.


During the Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.

Daily showtimes for "Aladdin" and "Hercules" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages.

Family Packs are available for $48 each and include four reserved tickets and four 64oz popcorn tubs (not valid on Saturday and Sunday 10:00AM shows). Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney-6 (347-6396).

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sphinx Organization's 25th Annual Sphinx Competition & SphinxConnect: 'Forging Alliances' to be Presented Virtually
  • Skeeter Murray Returns to the Stage With UNFINISHED BUSINESS Next Month
  • Tickets Are On Sale For WAITRESS At Detroit's Music Hall Next Week
  • MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Postponed At Miller Auditorium