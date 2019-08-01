Derek Klena and Special Guest Lindsay Mendez Will Appear Live In Los Angeles

Los Angeles native and Star of Broadway's Anastasia, Bridges of Madison County, Wicked and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill; Derek Klena returns home to the City of Angels for an intimate one night only engagement. Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in West Covina, CA, from his early experiences on reality television, as well as backstage tales and songs from his star turns on Broadway.

Klena will welcome his very special guest and Broadway co-star Lindsay Mendez. Lindsay Mendez won the 2018 TONY, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Mendez also appeared on Broadway with Klena in Wicked and Off-Broadway in Dogfight.

Derek is an alum of the For The Record series. Derek performed in FTR's John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann, Tarantino, and Coen Bros shows before moving to New York. The concert is produced by "For The Record" as part of an ongoing series titled, "For The Record Presents." Previous concert presentations include; Broadway and Record Star Shoshana Bean at the Ace Hotel and Harlem's Apollo Theater, Vintage Trouble frontman and Broadway vet Ty Taylor at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, Glee star and Olivier winner Amber Riley at the Wallis, chart-topping songwriter Audra Mae at City Winery in Nashville and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater.

Derek Klena can currently be seen as Lt. Adam Turnbull on CBS's "The Code," and the new Showtime drama "City On A Hill." He was most recently seen in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA (Coming to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre this Fall 2019.) Previously, Derek starred and originated the role of Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. He first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael Johnson in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Other TV credits include: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."

Doors open at 7pm and the concert begins at 8pm on Saturday, August 10th. The El Portal Theater is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North in North Hollywood, CA. Tickets available at https://fortherecordlive.com/tickets.





