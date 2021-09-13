David Gindler Steps Down As Board Chair of Antaeus Theatre Company, Evie DiCiaccio Steps Up

After nearly a dozen years, longtime arts patron David Gindler is stepping aside as board chair at Antaeus Theatre Company. Executive coach and consultant Evie DiCiaccio has been newly elected to the position.



As board chair since 2010, Gindler was a major behind-the-scenes force. He spearheaded Antaeus' move from a tiny 49-seat space in North Hollywood to the new, two-theater Kiki and David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, which the company named in honor of Gindler and his wife. Gindler continues to support Antaeus as an ongoing member of the board and its executive committee. In addition to Antaeus, Gindler also sits on the boards of the Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Beth Morrison Projects. He is a partner at the law firm of Milbank LLP, where he specializes in intellectual property litigation and licensing, with an emphasis in complex patent litigation.



DiCiaccio joined the Antaeus board five years ago, serving as chair of the development committee, as a member of the executive committee, and on a taskforce devoted to equity, diversity, inclusivity and belonging.



In her coaching business, DiCiaccio helps non-profit, higher education and public sector leaders to define and activate professional and personal goals. As a consultant, she works with organizations to create both strategic and fundraising plans that provide coherent roadmaps for success, all within a values-framework of diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging. She also facilitates workshops on partnerships and networking in the public policy space. Prior to establishing her practice, DiCiaccio spent more than 20 years as a senior development professional at nationally recognized arts organizations and research universities.



"I am honored and proud to become chair of the board at Antaeus," she says. "I look forward to partnering with producing executive director Ana Rose O'Halloran and artistic director Bill Brochtrup to honor the history of the company, respond to the needs of the present and create a sustainable pathway for the future."



"I'm excited to have Evie lead the Antaeus board," says Gindler. "She has held important leadership roles at Antaeus since joining the board, and I'm confident she will be a great partner to Ana Rose and Bill in helping Antaeus pursue its artistic goals."



Antaeus is an actor-driven theater company that explores and produces timely and timeless works, grounded in its passion for the classics. The company illuminates diverse human experiences through performance, training and outreach. It believes in the transformative power of live theater.



For more information about the Antaeus Theatre Company, go to www.antaeus.org.