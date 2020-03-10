Dates For the 2020 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz Have Been Rescheduled

The dates for the 2020 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop have been rescheduled for June 16, 17 and 18. The venue is still the Wallis Theatre in Beverly Hills and the evenings begin at 7;30.

Those who have been selected to present material in the workshops will be contacted by May 15, 2020.

Those who will be invited to audit the workshops will receive an e mail invitation by May 31.

Dates for the ASCAP New York Musical Theatre in the Fall will be announced in late August.

