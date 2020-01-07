Critically Acclaimed Duo jackbenny Returns To Luckman Fine Arts Complex Intimate Theatre

The critically acclaimed duo jackbenny is set to return to the Luckman Fine Arts Complex Intimate Theatre at Cal State LA with their new show, And on the 366th Day, for one performance only on Saturday, February 29, at 8pm.



And on the 366th Day, a once-in-every-four-years affair, spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists "bounding towards what's next in the world of sound." Their music speaks in a progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots that complements their distinctly savvy lyrics tackling queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy and more. The brothers split vocal duties while Jack tickles fancies from the piano and Benny plucks heartstrings from the bass, and percussionist Spencer Inch rounds out their mighty trio. In this at once satirical and optimistic musical bonanza, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, curious millennial mind.



After years of studying, performing, and writing a range of music separately, Jack and Benny united to birth the award-winning project jackbenny, who shared their debut show in 2016 with musician-comedian Reggie Watts. They've since played their "sensational, clever, and astute" originals in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and in Sheridan, Wyoming, where they presented their 'musicalette' Miranda, Please! at the Wyoming Theater Festival - and even in Falam, Myanmar. The Lipsons have supported such luminaries as Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow, and they serve as house band for Jonnie Reinhart's A Queer Cabaret where they've collaborated with artists including Darren Criss and Michael Arden. Upcoming projects include two collaborations with the LA Philharmonic and Brainstorm, a three-character song cycle of their material.



Purchase seats by January 15 to enter jackbenny's Early Bird Catches the Earworm Sweepstakes - chosen at random, one lucky patron will win a dinner with Jack and Benny and, based on the table talk, an entirely new song which they will debut in the show and then gift the winner with an autographed copy of the sheet music.



Tickets are $25 and may be reserved online at luckmanarts.org, by phone at (323) 343-6600, or in person at the Luckman box office. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA is located at 5151 University Drive, Los Angeles, 90032.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You