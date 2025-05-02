Cristina Fernandez's GODLESS to Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'GODLESS' will premiere at the Hollywood Fringe 2025 at Hudson Guild Theatre on Thursday, June 5th, 6:30pm, Monday, June 16th, 6:30pm, and Saturday, June 21, 12:30pm.

In this delightful frolic through existential hell, Cristina Fernandez confronts the humiliation that is life. Revel in this absurd remix of theater, stand-up, storytelling, and clown- part performance, part gloriously chaotic confession. This is the premiere of Godless at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025.

Cristina Fernandez

(Writer/Performer) is an L.A. based performer and writer. Her practice draws from various disciplines that include clown, stand up and dance to create joyful works built collectively alongside audiences. Cristina has performed and collaborated with Upright Citizens Brigade, Center Theatre Group, Playwrights Horizon, Circle X Theater, Los Angeles Performance Practice, Skirball Cultural Center, Bootleg Theater, Hammer Museum, The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Radar LA to name a few. She holds an MFA in Acting from CalArts and is originally from Puerto Rico.

Cleo DeOrio

(Director) is a physical Theatre and Dance artist-teacher from Cleveland, Ohio. Cleo received a BA at Baldwin Wallace University, where she focused her studies in Directing and Choreography and an MFA from Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre. Cleo specializes in storytelling through movement, physical character development, emotional embodiment, and devising.

