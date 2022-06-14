Conundrum Theatre Company Presents THE WILD PARTY At The Whitefire Theatre

Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is closing its season with a concert-style performance of Andrew Lippa's Wild Party. The show opens on Friday, June 24th with a second performances to be determined. Based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, The Wild Party is a steamy, jazzy, prohibition-era whodunnit.

Lovers Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. The gun gets fired, but who's been shot?

The show's production team is comprised of Matt Claiborne Karic (director), Lisa Sedares (music director), Mike Bowers (production manager), Nikki Yates (costume designer), Bryan Snodgrass (assistant music director), John Lucewich (lighting designer), and Kyle Critelli (sound designer).

The talented cast of Burbank and greater Los Angeles area residents includes Whitney Kathleen Vigil (Queenie), Iah Bearden-Vrai (Burrs), Omari Miller (Black), Nikki Yates (Kate), Christina Healy (Madelaine True), Luke Steinborn (Eddie), Bianca R. Turner (Mae), Jack Colyer (Oscar D'armano), Stefanie DeKalb (Phil D'armano), Mike Bowers (Sam), Adam Slemon (Max), Amberlee Clark (Nadine), Jayde Mora (Dolores), and Arden Agos, Taylor Burrows, Kyle Critelli, Angelique Fustukjian, Tayler Green, Malin Hayden, Jordan Kaiser, and Morgan Moessinger in the ensemble.

Tickets are $20 and on sale now at the link below.

https://www.conundrumtheatreco.com/upcoming

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.

Content Warning: harsh language, gun/physical violence, and sexually suggestive material