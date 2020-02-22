Complete Casting Announced For Bespoke Plays' WHITEROCK CLIFF

Los Angeles: BESPOKE PLAYS - a play reading series - announces Erikka Walsh (Once original Broadway cast) and Jon Root (Broadway/Las Vegas: Avenue Q) will lead the first public staged reading of WHITEROCK CLIFF, a new musical about the Appalachian Trail, with music and lyrics by Ryan McCurdy (Bonfire Falls) and a book by Ellie Pyle (Heretics) on March 6 and 7 at 8pm at The Pico. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at: https://whiterock_cliff.eventbrite.com

Directed by Eli Gonda (Redline by Christian Durso, MARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELD), the cast is completed by Brittany Curran (THE MAGICIANS), Marcus Terrell Smith (The Book of Mormon National Tour), Stephanie Sheh (SAILOR MOON), and Thomas Cunningham (Snakeskin Suit). The band will feature Music Director Ryan McCurdy on piano and guitar, Vivi Rama on bass, and Fer Fuentes on drums.

WHITEROCK CLIFF is the story of a rock star and a novelist, who, in a moment of crisis, decide to walk toward each other along the most American of routes: The Appalachian Trail. The magic of the trail confronts them with personal trials, memories, hard truths and a lot of humor as they encounter ghosts from their own pasts, eccentric fellow travelers, and perhaps even the founders of the trail itself.

BESPOKE PLAYS is a play reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. Our mission is to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews with staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA.NYC on Facebook. Bespoke Plays is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.





