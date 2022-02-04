Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2021-2022 Evolving Playwrights Group Participants

Circle X Theatre Co. has selected participants and mentors for the 2021-2022 Evolving Playwrights Group, a group for groundbreaking and provocative voices to dedicate their time, energy, and attention to developing ambitious, brand new plays.

"We've got a brilliant group of writers this year engaged with questions that feel thrilling and new. We are so excited to welcome them to the Circle X family and provide support as they endeavor to write their 'impossible play' and push the edges of their own writing and what we imagine as theater," says Circle X Theatre Company Artistic Director Jen Kays. "We couldn't be more delighted to connect them with other fantastic playwrights in our community and to provide a space for this wonderful group of artists to play, explore, and challenge."

Participants in the 2021-2022 Evolving Playwrights Group include Eddie Borey, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Meg Miroshnik, Ramiz Monsef, and James Anthony Tyler. Playwrights were selected by the Circle X literary staff. Eddie Borey is paired with Giovanni Ortega, Lisa Sanaye Dring is paired with Carla Ching, Meg Miroshnik is paired with Dipika Guha, Ramiz Monsef is paired with Jim Leonard, and James Anthony Tyler is paired with Christina Ham.

An evolution of Circle X Theatre Co.'s long history of running playwrighting groups to develop new work by writers in Los Angeles, the Evolving Playwrights Group aims to identify and support provocative and diverse voices in the Los Angeles community to develop ambitious new work.

The Evolving Playwrights Group meets bi-weekly to share new pages and receive feedback from their writing peers and the Circle X artistic staff. Playwrights have the opportunity to lead cold readings, discuss craft and relevant topics, and invite experts. In addition to cohort meetings, each writer is paired with another theater artist who acts as mentor, collaborator, and resource throughout their tenure as an Evolving Playwrights Group member.

The five new plays developed by this year's playwrights will culminate in a public reading series featuring professional actors and directors.

For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving.