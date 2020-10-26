Catch Sandi McCree and Chris Kattan in The Groundling's Halloween Improv Show

The class will be conducted online via Zoom.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate Halloween at home this year and have already watched Hocus Pocus for the millionth time, then you need to check out the special Halloween edition of The Groundlings Theatre's "Cookin' With GAS" show!

"Cookin with GAS" is a critically acclaimed short-form improv show based entirely on audience suggestions. These comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling off your couch with laughter.

Director Chris Eckert leads this cast including Lauren Burns, Matt Cook, Patty Guggenheim Chris Kattan, Kiel Kennedy, Sandi McCree, and Emily Pendergast.

October 29 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are $12.00 and are available to purchase here: https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online. The class will be conducted online via Zoom.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You