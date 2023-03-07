Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents SKIRTING ISSUES: HULA MOVES STATESIDE

Visitors are invited to dance their way through the gallery and directly into challenging histories of authenticity, American colonialism and appropriation.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents SKIRTING ISSUES: HULA MOVES STATESIDE

Catalina Museum for Art & History will present the exhibition Skirting Issues: Hula Moves Stateside, on view beginning March 18, 2023. Through original artifacts, music, and related ephemera, including historical photographs exploring the Hawaiian craze of the late 1890s to the present. Visitors are invited to dance their way through the gallery and directly into challenging histories of authenticity, American colonialism, appropriation, complicity and resistance.

Hula has been a part of Indigenous Hawaiian culture for hundreds of years. Hula was a way of passing along knowledge from generation to generation. Over the past two centuries, hula has transitioned from a sacred ritual practice to a tourist attraction, becoming a target of appropriation as it gained popularity in American popular culture.

Skirting Issues: Hula moves Stateside uses the iconic image of the hula skirt to explore the fluid space between Hawaiian-based and Hawaiʻi-inspired ideas about hula. "We are delighted to share this unique and important display," said Amy Kuʻuleialoha Stillman, Guest Curator for the exhibition. "In this exhibit, we want to create conversations around cultural appropriation, imposed stereotypes, and cultural appreciation.

On Friday, April 7, the museum will host an exhibition opening event during First Fridays at the Museum. For more information about Skirting Issues: Hula Moves Stateside exhibition at Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/Upcoming-Exhibits.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.




Interview: Rosie Narasaki Is UNRIVALED In Continuing Her Family Tradition Photo
Interview: Rosie Narasaki Is UNRIVALED In Continuing Her Family Tradition
Boston Court world premieres Rosie Narasaki’s Unrivaled beginning March 16, 2023. Boston Court Associate Artistic Director Margaret Shigeko Starbuck directs this co-production with Playwrights’ Arena featuring: David Huynh, Katie Kitani, Cindy Nguyen and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. Rosie was most gracious in answering a few of my queries.
Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse
Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration production of Sunday in the Park with George,  is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, March 19. 
SPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance Project Photo
SPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance Project
SPEED BUMP heads indoors April 21 or 22 for a limited engagement at the renowned LA Dance Project.
Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31 Photo
Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31
After opening its season with the critically acclaimed production of drama, 'Other Desert Cities,' Theatre Palisades will be amusing its audience with the laugh out loud English farce, 'Run For Your Wife' by Ray Cooney.

More Hot Stories For You


Final Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena PlayhouseFinal Two Weeks To Catch SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Pasadena Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration production of Sunday in the Park with George,  is in its final two weeks, and must close Sunday, March 19. 
SPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance ProjectSPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance Project
March 7, 2023

SPEED BUMP heads indoors April 21 or 22 for a limited engagement at the renowned LA Dance Project.
Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31Theatre Palisades Presents RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Opening March 31
March 7, 2023

After opening its season with the critically acclaimed production of drama, 'Other Desert Cities,' Theatre Palisades will be amusing its audience with the laugh out loud English farce, 'Run For Your Wife' by Ray Cooney.
GIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This WeekGIFTED Comes To The Loft Ensemble This Week
March 7, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, Gifted by Bob DeRosa. Directed by Jennier DeRosa & Sarah Nilsen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Isaac Deakyne, John Goodwin, Jay Hoshina, April Littlejohn, Ignacio Navarro, Jazmine Nichelle, Danielle Ozymandias, Bree Pavey, Benjamin Rawls, Madylin Sweeten, and Nate Thurman.
SkyPilot's One-Act Festival ReturnsSkyPilot's One-Act Festival Returns
March 7, 2023

Last autumn, the acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company sought submissions for its annual One Act Festival. After receiving a record number of plays, seven outstanding works were chosen and will be presented over two weekends, March 23rd through March 26th and March 30th through April 2nd, at Studio/Stage, 520 N Western Ave., Los Angeles.
share