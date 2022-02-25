Casting Announced For World Premiere Of ALMA at Center Theatre Group

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of up-and-coming playwright Benjamin Benne's new work "Alma" coming to Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre March 6 through April 3, 2022. Directed by Juliette Carrillo, "Alma" opens March 13, 2022, and is produced in cooperation with American Blues Theater.

The cast of "Alma" features Sabrina Fest as daughter Angel and Cheryl Umaña as mother Alma. Bianca Ruiz Brockl and Marilyn Camacho are set as understudies for Angel and Alma. The creative team for the world premiere includes Tanya Orellana (scenic design), Carolyn Mazuca (costume design), Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (lighting design), Daniel Corral (sound design and original music), Edgar Landa (fight director). Casting is by Morales/O'con Casting and Miriam Mendoza is the production stage manager.

The National Endowment of the Arts / Theatre Communications Group Directing Fellowship and the Princess Grace Award recipient Juliette Carrillo returns to Center Theatre Group where she directed Octavio Solis' "Lydia" at the Mark Taper Forum and most recently the CTG Digital Stage production os Luis Alfaro's "Mojada." Playwright Benjamin Benne is a David Geffen / Yale School of Drama M.F.A. Candidate in Playwriting and is the recipient of Portland Stage's Clauder Competition Gold Prize (2020), Arizona Theatre Company's National Latinx Playwriting Award (2019), Kennedy Center/KCACTF Latinx Playwriting Award (2019), American Blues Theater's Blue Ink Playwriting Award (2019), Chesley/Bumbalo Playwriting Award (2017), Playwrights' Center's McKnight Fellowship in Playwriting (2017-18) and Many Voices Fellowship (2016-17). "Alma" marks Benne's Center Theatre Group debut.

In Benne's exciting new work, Alma (played by Cheryl Umaña) and her daughter, Angel (Sabrina Fest), have built a lifetime of wishes, one for each of Angel's 17 years - health, love, carne asada every day and a spot at UC Davis. Now, on the eve of the SAT test, Alma comes home to discover her daughter is out drinking rather than studying her flashcards. As Alma goes into her parenting toolbox, drawing on guilt, nostalgia and an expertly wielded chancla (sandal), we learn that there is more than one person's future at stake and the mother and daughter's hopes and goals for each other may not be in as close alignment as they once were.

Tickets for "Alma" are currently on sale and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232).

Center Theatre Group requires all guests to wear a mask and provide proof of full vaccination, along with a government or education issued photo ID upon arrival. Per the guidelines set by the CDC, "full vaccination" means that at least 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are required for anyone who is eligible. Unvaccinated guests, including children or those with a medical or religious reason, must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending an indoor performance, or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to attending an indoor performance.

Center Theatre Group will continue working closely with The Music Center and L.A. County officials to ensure they are following all applicable health and safety protocols. More information regarding safety updates as well as audience vaccination, testing and mask requirements is available at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Safety.