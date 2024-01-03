Cast Revealed For A Noise Within's SWEENEY TODD

Performances run February 11 – March 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre Photo 2 Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 3 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Cast Revealed For A Noise Within's SWEENEY TODD

A Noise Within presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the dark, brooding, yet sharply comic story of love, revenge and meat pies by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler that has become a modern classic.

Fans of the company can look forward to seeing A Noise Within co-artistic director Geoff Elliott in the bloodthirsty title role, with resident artists Cassandra Marie Murphy as Mrs. Lovett; Jeremy Rabb as lecherous Judge Turpin; and Kasey Mahaffy as con man Adolfo Pirelli. Also starring are Joanna A. Jones as Turpin’s ward Johanna; James Everts as Johanna’s idealistic suitor, Anthony Hope; Harrison White as the pompous Beadle Bamford; Amber Liekhus as a deranged beggar woman who harbors a dark, surprising secret; and Josey Montana McCoy as the young barber’s apprentice, Tobias.

Opening on February 17 with co-artistic director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott at the helm, performances will continue at the company’s Pasadena home through March 17. Previews begin February 11.

Savor the macabre madness as a murderous barber, hungry for revenge for his lost family, strikes a partnership with a beastly baker in this eight-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece that will leave audiences gasping with fear and delight. Sweeney’s thirst for blood soon causes the bodies to start piling up — and lucky Mrs. Lovett finds the perfect new ingredient for her meat pies.

“Sweeney Todd is Shakespearean in scope, and that’s what we do best at A Noise Within,” says Rodriguez-Elliott. “We tell epic stories in an intimate space, up close and personal, in a way that brings the humanity and the truth of the piece to the forefront. Our space presents a unique opportunity to access the play the way Sondheim originally envisioned it — as an intimate chamber musical."

The creative team includes scenic designer François-Pierre Couture; lighting designer Ken Booth; sound designer Jeff Gardner; costume designer Angela Balogh Calin; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; properties designer Stephen Taylor; dialect coach Andrea Odinov; and dramaturg Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad. The production stage manager is Angela Sonner, with Mikayla Bettner assisting.

Performances of Sweeney Todd take place February 17 through March 17 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 17; dark Thursday, Feb. 29). Four preview performances take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 each at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

The preview on Thursday, Feb. 15 will be sensory-friendly, with a handout providing advance warning and a discreetly-placed lantern offering visual indication of upcoming abrupt or intense moments of lighting, sound or on-stage action. Post-performance conversations will take place every Friday (except the preview) and on Sunday, Feb. 25.

In addition, nine student matinees will take place on weekday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets start at $29. Student tickets start at $18. Tickets to the previews on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 will be Pay What You Choose, with tickets starting at $10 (available online beginning at 12 p.m. the Monday prior to that performance). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

A Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Sweeney Todd is recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Kala Koa Entertainment Presents the 17th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Photo
Kala Koa Entertainment Presents the 17th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Free Island Marketplace

Kala Koa Entertainment celebrates 17 years of bringing the biggest and brightest names in Hawaiian music to the mainland with the 2024 Southern California Slack Key Festival returning to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

2
Janet Rodgers To Star In GUT Based On The Life Of Irene Gut Opdyke At Whitefire Theatre Photo
Janet Rodgers To Star In GUT Based On The Life Of Irene Gut Opdyke At Whitefire Theatre

'GUT' is a 50-minute solo performance by Janet Rodgers, telling the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke during WW2. Witness love, compassion, courage, and hope at Whitefire Theatre on January 21st, 2024. Tickets available at www.whitefiretheatre.com.

3
PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS To Host Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages, January 5 - 7 Photo
PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS To Host Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages, January 5 - 7

Pageant of the Masters is hosting an open casting call for volunteers of all ages from January 5-7, 2024. Sign up to volunteer and enter a drawing for two tickets to Disneyland®.

4
Dance Camera West 22nd Dance Film Festival to Feature Screening of STOP MAKING SENSE & Photo
Dance Camera West 22nd Dance Film Festival to Feature Screening of STOP MAKING SENSE & More

Dance Camera West (DCW), the Los Angeles-based committed to exploring the possibilities for dance cinema, will present the 22nd edition of its international festival, Dance Camera West 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Kala Koa Entertainment Presents the 17th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Free Island MarketplaceKala Koa Entertainment Presents the 17th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival and Free Island Marketplace
Janet Rodgers To Star In GUT Based On The Life Of Irene Gut Opdyke At Whitefire TheatreJanet Rodgers To Star In GUT Based On The Life Of Irene Gut Opdyke At Whitefire Theatre
PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS To Host Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages, January 5 - 7PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS To Host Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages, January 5 - 7
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Enters Final 3 Weeks at the El Portal TheatreTHE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Enters Final 3 Weeks at the El Portal Theatre

Videos

First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
RISK! Live in LA in Los Angeles RISK! Live in LA
The Lyric Hyperion (1/16-1/16)
Fiddler on the Roof in Los Angeles Fiddler on the Roof
Electric Company Theatre (2/12-3/06)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-1/09)
Chad Lawson in Los Angeles Chad Lawson
Smothers Theatre (3/20-3/20)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (12/17-1/09)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s in Los Angeles Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (2/10-2/10)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (12/17-1/09)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/02-4/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You