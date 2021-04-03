California Allows Indoor Events, Theatre Performances, and Sports From April 15

California will begin to allow indoor concerts, theatrical performances, and sporting events beginning on April 15, Press-Telegram reports.

This comes after COVID-19 cases in the state are continuing to drop, according to state officials.

All indoor events will require masks and will have limited attendance, depending on the guidelines in place in their county. Proof of full vaccination or testing may also be required for admittance.

For venues with a capacity of 1,500 people or less, the red tier allows attendance of 10 percent or 100 people. If all guests are tested or have proof of full vaccination those numbers increase to 25 percent or 200 people. Venues in the orange tier can admit 15% or 200 people, and up to 35% if all guests are tested or fully vaccinated. The yellow tier increases capacity to 25% or 300 people, and 50% if all guests are tested or have proof of full vaccination.

"This news is very encouraging, and we will continue to monitor state, county, and city guidelines for a safe reopening of our venues," said Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts. "In the meantime, we are focused on our outdoor programming until indoor capacities return to a viable threshold."

