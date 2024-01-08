CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2024 Edition

Since its inception in 2015, CRSSD Festival has created a unique enclave for the global electronic music community in San Diego. Fostered to connect the best and brightest of clubland in a setting that personifies the sun-soaked aesthetic of Southern California, the event is a pillar of the international festival calendar. Today, CRSSD announces another genre-spanning lineup for its Spring 2024 edition, returning to its home of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego on March 2-3.

CRSSD takes over the lush, centrally-located, bayside Waterfront Park by day. Its after party series CRSSD After Dark encompass clubs, venues, and converted spaces throughout the city. Its thoughtful curation makes it the ultimate destination festival for anyone passionate about dance music. CRSSD's Spring 2024 lineup is characteristically diverse, blending different genres and eras of electronic music.

The Ocean View stage features the Italian melodic duo Tale Of Us, who have proven to be not only musically compelling but also hold a deft mastery of visual artistry. They are joined by South Africa's pride and joy Black Coffee and the genre-fluid live act WhoMadeWho. Also taking the stage at Ocean View are eclectic live duo Red Axes, Austrian trip-hop pioneers Kruder & Dorfmeister, hip-hop and soul influenced producer SANGO, and globally renowned Swedish electronic band Little Dragon.

The Palms stage, CRSSD's haven for house music and non-stop party atmosphere, is led by revered house legend Armand Van Helden and Brazilian house music virtuoso Mochakk, whose viral social media fame is only matched by his unparalleled stage presence. Also on the bill are Astra Club, the sought-after duo who consistently deliver an unexpected range from the avant-garde to energetic underground heat and Innervisions founder Dixon. British UK garage hero Sammy Virji takes to the stage, as well as minimal tech mastermind East End Dubs, Beatport's best-selling Minimal/Deep Tech artist of all time Toman, and Sofia Kourtesis, fresh off of her highly praised debut album Madres.

On the City Steps stage, techno reigns supreme, showcasing storied figures and rising wildcards anchored by French stalwart TRYM, the leader of a new generation of harder-edged artists playfully riding the line between warehouse-rattling techno and sweat-soaked hard dance. Elsewhere on the lineup is one of the architects of dance music culture, Richie Hawtin, alongside fellow storied electronic producer Jeff Mills. The lineup's depth continues with the universally beloved Joris Voorn and a blistering B2B session from Héctor Oaks and Tiga.

The curated CRSSD experience extends beyond the music, treating attendees to handpicked food vendors, immersive decor and stage designs, and interactive programming through its CRSSD Lab music-tech lounge and vinyl market. It's the quintessential electronic music journey in one of the West Coast's most beautiful urban centers.

The general on-sale begins 1/12 at 12PM PST via CRSSD's official Click Here. Fans can text "SPRING24" to (855) 912-1457 for presale access. CRSSD is a 21+ festival.

CRSSD Spring 2024 Lineup

Armand Van Helden

Archie Hamilton

Astra Club

Beltran

Black Coffee

Dixon

DJ Heartstring

East End Dubs

Enzo Siragusa

GusGus (live)

Héctor Oaks b2b Tiga

Jan Blomqvist

Jeff Mills

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Joris Voorn

Kasia

KI/KI

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Ky William

Little Dragon

Loco Dice b2b Nic Fanciulli

Luuk Van Dijk

Maz

Mochakk

Nils Hoffmann

Red Axes (live)

Richie Hawtin

Roosevelt

Sally C

Sammy Virji

SANGO

SBTRKT

Simon Doty

Sofia Kourtesis

Tale Of Us

Toman

TRYM

WhoMadeWho

X CLUB.