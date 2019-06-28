CODA Plus, LA Phil's Group For Young Music Fans, Launches At The Hollywood Bowl
This summer, the LA Phil introduces CODA Plus at the Hollywood Bowl. The New Group offers young professionals an insider's view of five select LA Phil performances through exclusive pre-concert events, featuring guest speakers and complimentary drinks and small bites. CODA Plus members can then take in the concerts from premium bench seats.
CODA is the LA Phil's longstanding group for young music fans, offering free membership, discounted tickets, and invitations to exclusive parties. CODA Plus at the Hollywood Bowl continues the tradition, providing opportunities to mix and mingle with like-minded fans of the LA Phil.
CODA Plus events during the Hollywood Bowl 2019 season include:
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 / Event starts at 6 PM
CHIC
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
DRUMLine Live, special guest
Join us for a Q&A with Paul Souza of the legendary Souza family, who will answer questions about planning, preparing, and detonating a massive fireworks show. End the evening with a stunning display of his work over the Bowl's shell!
Into the Woods
Sunday, July 28, 2019 / Event starts 6 PM
Book by James Lapine
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Robert Longbottom, director and choreographer
Kevin Stites, conductor
Skylar Astin as "The Baker"
Sierra Boggess as "Cinderella"
Chris Carmack as "Rapunzel's Prince"
Anthony Crivello as "The Mysterious Man"
Sutton Foster as "The Baker's Wife"
Tamyra Gray as "Granny / Cinderella's Mother"
Cheyenne Jackson as "Cinderella's Prince / the Wolf"
Hailey Kilgore as "Rapunzel"
Gaten Matarazzo as "Jack"
Patina Miller as "The Witch"
Rebecca Spencer as "Jack's Mother"
Shanice Williams as "Little Red Riding Hood"
Additional cast to be announced
Join us at a special backstage location for bites and drinks before the show, where members of the Into the Woods creative team will share how musicals at the Bowl come together.
Vivaldi's Four Seasons, featuring Play with Ray
Thursday, August 8, 2019 / Event starts 6:30PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ben Gernon, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
Program
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 1
BACH Vivace from Concerto in D minor for Two Violins
VIVALDI The Four Seasons
Experience the full spectrum of dining options available at the Hollywood Bowl through a tasting presented by Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine, led by Executive Chef Jeffrey Rogers and General Manager Gian Rafaniello.
The Roots • Christian McBride Big Band
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 / Event starts 6:30PM
The Roots
Christian McBride Big Band
LA Phil Digital Archives Manager Selena Chau leads a deep exploration of the history of jazz at the Hollywood Bowl, before The Roots and very special guests perform their masterful 1999 album Things Fall Apart in its entirety.
Gary Clark Jr. • Michael Kiwanuka
Sunday, September 29, 2019 / Event starts 5:30PM
Gary Clark Jr.
Michael Kiwanuka
KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd, host
Hollywood Bowl wine partner WINC offers a special wine tasting - so you can raise a glass to the 20th season of KCRW's World Festival at the Bowl!
For more information, please visit: hollywoodbowl.com/codaplus
Tickets can be purchased at hollywoodbowl.com/codaplus or by calling the Box Office at 323 850 2000. The 2019 CODA Plus package is $250, or $50 per event.