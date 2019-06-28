CODA Plus, LA Phil's Group For Young Music Fans, Launches At The Hollywood Bowl

This summer, the LA Phil introduces CODA Plus at the Hollywood Bowl. The New Group offers young professionals an insider's view of five select LA Phil performances through exclusive pre-concert events, featuring guest speakers and complimentary drinks and small bites. CODA Plus members can then take in the concerts from premium bench seats.

CODA is the LA Phil's longstanding group for young music fans, offering free membership, discounted tickets, and invitations to exclusive parties. CODA Plus at the Hollywood Bowl continues the tradition, providing opportunities to mix and mingle with like-minded fans of the LA Phil.

CODA Plus events during the Hollywood Bowl 2019 season include:

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 / Event starts at 6 PM

Nile Rodgers

CHIC

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

DRUMLine Live, special guest

Join us for a Q&A with Paul Souza of the legendary Souza family, who will answer questions about planning, preparing, and detonating a massive fireworks show. End the evening with a stunning display of his work over the Bowl's shell!

Into the Woods

Sunday, July 28, 2019 / Event starts 6 PM

Book by James Lapine

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Robert Longbottom, director and choreographer

Kevin Stites, conductor

Skylar Astin as "The Baker"

Sierra Boggess as "Cinderella"

Chris Carmack as "Rapunzel's Prince"

Anthony Crivello as "The Mysterious Man"

Sutton Foster as "The Baker's Wife"

Tamyra Gray as "Granny / Cinderella's Mother"

Cheyenne Jackson as "Cinderella's Prince / the Wolf"

Hailey Kilgore as "Rapunzel"

Gaten Matarazzo as "Jack"

Patina Miller as "The Witch"

Rebecca Spencer as "Jack's Mother"

Shanice Williams as "Little Red Riding Hood"

Additional cast to be announced

Join us at a special backstage location for bites and drinks before the show, where members of the Into the Woods creative team will share how musicals at the Bowl come together.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons, featuring Play with Ray

Thursday, August 8, 2019 / Event starts 6:30PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ben Gernon, conductor

Ray Chen, violin

Program

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 1

BACH Vivace from Concerto in D minor for Two Violins

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

Experience the full spectrum of dining options available at the Hollywood Bowl through a tasting presented by Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine, led by Executive Chef Jeffrey Rogers and General Manager Gian Rafaniello.

The Roots • Christian McBride Big Band

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 / Event starts 6:30PM

The Roots

Christian McBride Big Band

LA Phil Digital Archives Manager Selena Chau leads a deep exploration of the history of jazz at the Hollywood Bowl, before The Roots and very special guests perform their masterful 1999 album Things Fall Apart in its entirety.

Gary Clark Jr. • Michael Kiwanuka

Sunday, September 29, 2019 / Event starts 5:30PM

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael Kiwanuka

KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd, host

Hollywood Bowl wine partner WINC offers a special wine tasting - so you can raise a glass to the 20th season of KCRW's World Festival at the Bowl!

For more information, please visit: hollywoodbowl.com/codaplus

Tickets can be purchased at hollywoodbowl.com/codaplus or by calling the Box Office at 323 850 2000. The 2019 CODA Plus package is $250, or $50 per event.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You