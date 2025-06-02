CHARMIN THE MUSICAL Begins This Month at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charmin The Musical will make its debut on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles. Produced by Barely Concealed Productions and directed by John Coppola.

Written by John Enright, with music composed by Anne Tan, Charmin The Musical follows married couple Henry and Sheila as they navigate the highs and lows of quarantine, from social isolation to the ultimate crisis—running out of toilet paper. Featuring a delightful score and sharp comedic dialogue, the show captures the absurdity of lockdown while celebrating resilience, love, and the joy of everyday moments.

Audiences will be charmed by performances from Travis Joe Dixon and Judi Domroy, whose dynamic chemistry brings humor and warmth to this one-act spectacle.

Performance Dates

Saturday, June 7, 2025 – 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 21, 2025 – 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 28, 2025 – 3:00 PM

Venue: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre | 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA

Tickets & Admission

$5 or Pay What You Can – https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12147?tab=tickets Ages 10+ | Family-Friendly

Comments

